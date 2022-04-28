GROVELAND
94 Main St: Brenda S. Haryslak to Jeremy J. and Katelyn Ma, $668,000
883 Salem St: D&Patricia Nihan RET and Daniel P. Nihan to Jessica Schmidt and Michael Luongo, $624,950
HAVERHILL
2-1/2 15th Ave Unit 2H: Cheryl A. and Fernando Mancini to Amy and Randy Rios, $340,000
8 Comanche Cir Unit 8: Jane E. and Michael P. Eagan to 8 Comanche Cir Unit 4 RT and Giulia A. Day, $700,000
89 Crystal St: Janet Cormier to Ian C. Boudrow and Lianna Damore, $505,000
21-23 Dexter St: Joseph W. Akiki to Ross Billings, $485,000
43 Douglas St: 43 Douglas Street LLC to Jeffrey Busha and Kawinthi Fernando, $610,000
27-29 Dudley St: Atlantis Adventures LLC to Gabriel Diaz, $660,000
3 Kenoza Ave: Speedway LLC to 7-13 Kenoza Ave LLC, $150,000
7-9 Lamoille Ave: Maureen C. Dawkins to Jason and Jeffrey Youngclaus, $595,000
21 Lovejoy St: Mosesian Edgar A Est and Janice A. Young to J Barnes Contracting LLC, $423,000
96 Morgan Dr Unit 96: Connors Eleanor J Est and Mark Connors to Nura and Ramiz Kantarevic, $260,000
48 North St: Sarina Guerrero to Miriam R. Decueva and Lianna Damore, $590,000
24 Portland St: Ingris and Martin Rodriguez to Luis A. and Pedro M. Diaz, $590,000
21 Saint James Ave: Judy Eaton to Matthew N. and Thea Ferro, $545,000
12 Thornton Ave Unit 12: Jillian Perrault to James Larson, $330,000
21 W Parish Ct Unit 21: Crowe Elaine A Est and Barbara J. Swartz to Jennifer L. Stuart, $313,000
