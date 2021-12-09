GROVELAND
No transactions
HAVERHILL
53 Acorn St., Unit 53: Erick Taschereau to Evelin Diaz-Pena, $293,000
155 Farrwood Dr., Unit 155: JMF Realty LLC to Sara S. Bird, $329,900
313 Farrwood Dr., Unit 313: Alyson Webster to Timothy Houston, $420,000
28 Franzone Dr., Unit 28: Zoila G. Defrias and Marysol Dejesus to James E. Archambault, $376,000
629 Kenoza St.: Hannah Franciosa to Dianne M. and Edward A. Mills, $700,000
11 Lowell Ave.: Chorlton LLC to William N. Kurtz, $343,500
455 North Ave.: Anthony S. and Diane M. Curcuru to Joel Cuevas, $453,000
32 Parsonage Hill Road: Dagmar and Zdenek Kucera to Afzal and Hassen A. Ahmed, $789,900
26 Sherwood Dr.: Glenn W. and Nancy A. Delaney to Nicholas D. and Stacy A. Flynn, $250,000
655 W. Lowell Ave., Unit 22: Janina Krop to Alberta R. Debatista, $210,000
65 Warrenton Road: Kim M. Colman to Oscar A. Lemus-Pineda, $445,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.