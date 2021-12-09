GROVELAND

No transactions

HAVERHILL

53 Acorn St., Unit 53: Erick Taschereau to Evelin Diaz-Pena, $293,000

155 Farrwood Dr., Unit 155: JMF Realty LLC to Sara S. Bird, $329,900

313 Farrwood Dr., Unit 313: Alyson Webster to Timothy Houston, $420,000

28 Franzone Dr., Unit 28: Zoila G. Defrias and Marysol Dejesus to James E. Archambault, $376,000

629 Kenoza St.: Hannah Franciosa to Dianne M. and Edward A. Mills, $700,000

11 Lowell Ave.: Chorlton LLC to William N. Kurtz, $343,500

455 North Ave.: Anthony S. and Diane M. Curcuru to Joel Cuevas, $453,000

32 Parsonage Hill Road: Dagmar and Zdenek Kucera to Afzal and Hassen A. Ahmed, $789,900

26 Sherwood Dr.: Glenn W. and Nancy A. Delaney to Nicholas D. and Stacy A. Flynn, $250,000

655 W. Lowell Ave., Unit 22: Janina Krop to Alberta R. Debatista, $210,000

65 Warrenton Road: Kim M. Colman to Oscar A. Lemus-Pineda, $445,000

