CARL RUSSO/staff photo Sacred Hearts 7th. graders Theresa Young, left and Susan Snay, both of Haverhill wave as vehicles drive by. Sacred Hearts School in Bradford held another Easter Bunny Parade on Saturday morning, March 27 like they did last year during the start of the pandemic. Students from the 7th and 8th grade leadership teams waved their home made signs while wishing the Sacred Hearts School families Happy Easter as they drove through the rectory parking lot. School staff members including first year principal, Sue Downer, Early Childhood Director, Chrissie Pettis, Pastor, Rev. John Delaney and of course the Easter Bunny also greeted the families. Awards will be presented for best Easter theme decorated vehicle. 3/27/2021 ORG XMIT: MER2103281803490007
