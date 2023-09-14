GROVELAND
108 Main St: Bruce Adams RET and Bruce Adams to Kasie and Paul Dinella, $660,000
128-130 Washington St: Lawrence F Manley RET and Lawrence F. Manley to Michael J. Palleschi, $757,500
213 Washington St: Logan Ft and James P. Logan to Deborah E. and Stephen B. Coppola, $1,100,000
HAVERHILL
105 Cogswell St: 105 Cogswell Rt and Claire A. Nadeau to Juan D. Salazar and Fabiola H. Vargas, $460,000
30 E Broadway Unit A: Structured Asset Securiti and Wilmington TNa Tr to Alaina Simmers, $261,450
32 Farrwood Dr Unit 32: Linda Levesque to Andrea Jelley, $449,750
138 Farrwood Dr Unit 138: Arcadiy Ivanov to Linaise Lima, $385,000
19 Hammond Farm Rd: Jonathan and Lindsey Lecuyer to Daniel C. and Erin R. Burrows, $675,000
121 Hyatt Ave: Robert W. Lavallee to Pinnacle Builders LLC, $270,000
144 Old Ferry Rd Unit L: Kristina A. Barker to Brenlley Properties LLC, $292,500
66 Oliver St: Bradford Unlimited Corp to Yolande Ewane and Ewane Fotindong, $690,000
5 Rolling Meadows Ln: Audra and Michael Small to Ryan and Korinne Traynor, $875,000
35 S Pine St: Melissa B. Corkum to Heather L. Evoniuk and Darren J. Mitchell, $575,000
Scotland Hill Rd: Robert Ferreira to Stonebrook Land Dev LLC, $375,000
Snow Rd: Robert Ferreira to Stonebrook Land Dev LLC, $375,000
35 Stage St: Jjd Realty LLC to Stage St Realty Assoc LLC, $657,500
1 Standish Rd: Elizabeth A Moran Irt and Antoinette M. Clark to David Sacco, $266,200
45 Steeplechase Ct Unit 45: King Landra S Est and Jeffrey King to Robin Redman, $305,000
