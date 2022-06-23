GROVELAND — On Thursday, June 23, from 6 to 9 p.m., the Groveland Historical Society will host its annual Antique Appraisal Roadshow at Washington Hall.
Located at 101 Washington St., Groveland, MA, guests can bring their treasures and precious heirlooms for a verbal appraisal. The $5 fee is per item, for a maximum of three items.
Also present will be Dan Meader, an antique appraiser and director at John McInnis Auctioneers.
