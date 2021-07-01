First it was a mural on the side of the Garibaldi Club on Washington Street honoring the city's immigrant history.
Then a building at 217 Washington St. was illuminated by a mural celebrating inclusion and equity at the gateway to the diverse Mount Washington neighborhood.
And now mural artist Alexander Golob of Wellesley has completed a third mural. Titled "Song of Equity," it is a visual expression in support of justice, diversity, equity and inclusion.
“For me, it’s important to find as many ways as possible to bring art to where people live, rather than ask them to attend a gallery," Golob said. “When you create little bits of public art, it becomes part of the environment and a celebration of human expression."
The mural shows three hands, all of different skin tones, nestled within a dense mix of vines, leaves, branches and flowers that are all native to this region.
"Each hand holds a symbol — a scale, a candle, and a heart — representing different elements of the fight for the mural's guiding principles," Golob said. "The candle in the center shines light that illuminates the space. The butterflies are local species as well."
As he did with his mural at 217 Washington St., which is opposite the new veteran's housing building, Golob recruited other artists. This time it was three Haverhill High students: senior Ashley Cook, sophomore Jaylene Viera and freshman Mackenzie Casto.
Golob said the design was a collaborative effort involving MakeIt Haverhill founder Keith Boucher and the three emerging artists, who received stipends for their work, as did Golob.
Boucher said MakeIT Haverhill was interested in a project that represented the neighborhood and the organization's mission and values.
"We came up with the pitch for a mural that embraced this and we were awarded $1,600 by the Haverhill Cultural Council," he said, noting the money paid for materials and stipends for the artists.
The roughly 11-by-11-foot mural was painted on aluminum acrylic panels.
"The cutting of the panels was generously donated by Haverhill-based The Sign Center," Golob said. "We needed the panels cut to specific sizes and be drilled for mounting."
Golob works full-time as an artist and says some projects offer an opportunity to give back to a community in a special and unique way.
"This was one of those projects," he said.
