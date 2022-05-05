HAVERHILL — Local Wildflower Montessori schools, Wisteria Montessori of 76 Merrimack St., Marigold Montessori of 26 White St., and Snowdrop Montessori at 181 Washington St., are hosting a community block party on the boardwalk at Harbor Place on Saturday, June 18, from 3-6pm. The rain date is scheduled for Sunday, June 19.
There will be live music presented by the youth bands of Be Imagine Music Studio, a dance performance, interactive science experiments, entertainment by Bubbles McGee, hula hooping, henna and more.
Kickoff summer with an afternoon of free activities for the whole family. The full schedule can be found on the Boardwalk Block Party Facebook event page. Inquiries can be emailed to wildflowerblockparty@gmail.com.
Snowdrop, Marigold, and Wisteria Montessori Schools are part of the Wildflower network, an ecosystem of decentralized Montessori micro-schools that support children, teachers, and parents. Wildflower aspires to give all children and families the opportunity to choose high quality, beautiful learning environments as they follow life’s unfolding journey. To learn more about the Haverhill Wildflower schools, email infohaverhill@wildflowerschools.org.
Ulrich exhibit in Merrimac
MERRIMAC — Haverhill artist, designer and musician Jack Ulrich, who formerly taught computer aided design at Whittier Vo-Tech, will exhibit his works of fine art May 7 to June 26 at the Merrimac Town Library on Route 110. An opening reception is May 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. and will include live music and refreshments.
Bradford rail trail art walk
HAVERHILL — Team Haverhill announced that Pentucket Bank has agreed to be the sole sponsor of the Bradford Rail Trail Extension Art Walk.
The $30,000 donation from the bank's charitable foundation will be used for the purchase and installation of up to four permanent sculptures along the soon to be completed Bradford Rail Trail Extension and includes an amount for maintenance and upkeep.
In addition to Team Haverhill, the project has partnered with Creative Haverhill, a nonprofit community arts organization, to assist with soliciting artwork from artists. The Haverhill Garden Club is partnering to assist with installation of an “Edible Avenue” garden of indigenous edible plants that will be installed along the trail.
“We are so excited to be involved in continuing the Art Walk along the Bradford Rail Trail,” said Leanne Eastman, Pentucket Bank’s vice president of marketing and community relations. "Pentucket Bank is proud to be a major supporter of that first phase and we are thrilled to once again take the lead in supporting Team Haverhill as they work to expand upon the Art Walk with the extension of the Rail Trail.”
“We are so thankful for Pentucket Bank’s continued support and are excited to move this project forward as the Rail Trail is completed,” said Ann Jacobson, chair of the Team Haverhill Bradford Rail Trail Extension Committee.
Haverhill woman joins American Cancer Society Board
BOSTON — The American Cancer Society announced that MassBio President and COO Kendalle Burlin O’Connell of Haverhill is its newest elected member of the Eastern New England Board of Directors.
O’Connell is currently Chair of the American Cancer Society’s ResearcHers initiative, a fundraising movement in support of women-led cancer research and recognize female trailblazers in the field. In addition, she serves on the Board of Directors for the Massachusetts Biotechnology Education Foundation and the March of Dimes New England Market Board of Directors. A graduate of Sacred Heart University (Fairfield, CT) with a B.A. in Economics and Political Science, she received her Juris Doctor from Suffolk University Law School and currently resides in Haverhill with her husband and two children.
For more information about ResearcHers, visit www.acsresearchers.org/newengland. For more information contact Louise Santosuosso at louise.santosuosso@cancer.org.
Meals on Wheels drivers need in Haverhill
HAVERHILL — AgeSpan, formerly Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley, is recruiting drivers for its Meals on Wheels program in Haverhill. More than half of Meals on Wheels recipients live alone, and for many of them, the person delivering the meal is often the only person they will see that day. The pandemic has been especially hard on seniors, many of whom were or continue to be isolated in their homes
When you sign up to become a volunteer Meals on Wheels driver, you do more than drop off a meal, you make a difference, program officials said.
Drivers must be 18 or older, pass a background check, have a vehicle and a valid driver's license. Drivers receive a daily stipend for a commitment from one to five days a week and just three hours per day.
For more information, call 978-686-1422 or email nutrition@agespan.org.
Haverhill Public Library to offer bilingual computer skills classes
Over the course of 10 weeks, the Haverhill Public Library will be offering a variety of hands-on computer classes – from basic internet skills to using Microsoft products like Word and PowerPoint. The instructor will be able to assist limited English-speaking individuals, but this class is designed for speakers of other languages who are functioning at a higher level of reading, writing and comprehension.
Each week the library will host two sessions of each class on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. Computers will be supplied by the library. For questions or to register for one of our classes visit our website at haverhillpl.org, or register in-person at the Reference Desk.
Full Course Schedule:
* May 4-5 and May 11-12 – Internet Skills
* May 18-19 and May 25-26 – Microsoft Outlook
* June 1-2 and June 8-9 – Microsoft Word
* June 15-16 and June 22-23 – Microsoft PowerPoint
* cJune 29-30 and July 6-7 – Microsoft Excel
These classes are made possible by our partnership with Northern Essex Community College and with funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Haverhill Crossings hires new executive director
Nick Barash has been hired as the new executive director of Benchmark Senior Living at Haverhill Crossings, an assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community located on Route 110, right off I-495.
Barash comes to Benchmark from Atria Merrimack Place in Newburyport where he was the executive director. Previously, he was with Landmark Senior Living communities in Beverly. Barash graduated from James Madison University with a bachelor's degree in kinesiology.
"Throughout my career, I've worked with many Benchmark associates who I consider top-notch and found myself drawn to Benchmark's strong culture," Barash said "They support their residents, families and associates in ways that are unlike any other senior living provider I've worked for, and I feel fortunate to be part of such a talented team."
"Nick has an infectious energy and a passion for connecting with people that's immediately present in every interaction," said Noeline Alberts, regional director of operations for Benchmark Senior Living. "His local knowledge is unsurpassed, and the many relationships he has are already benefitting our residents and families, so we are excited to have him on board."
