NEWTON, N.H. -- It was a hot few days for those cooped up in the city, but for campers from the Haverhill Boys & Girls Club, it was all fun and games.
The camp, which has been in operation since 1919, once again hosted dozens of boys and girls during last week's heat wave, which was easy to forget about with activities like swimming, fishing, boating and arts and crafts.
Some enjoyed cooling off while flying down the slip and slide while others took in the solace of fishing.
Others warmed up by playing basketball or volleyball while some sought the coolness of indoor arts and crafts.
"Our goal is to provide each camper with memories, learning, and building friendships," says the camp's website.
