Here’s the lineup for this week on TV22, Haverhill Community Television. All Monday-through-Thursday programming on Channel 22 is rebroadcast at 10 o’clock the same night. It also repeats the following day at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Programming is subject to change. Watch TV22 or visit www.haverhillcommunitytv.org for programming updates.

FRIDAY, JAN. 7

5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.

6 p.m.: Smart Boating Merrimack Valley Gourmet

6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating

7 p.m.: Bob Gariepy’s Nostalgia Theater

SATURDAY, JAN. 8

7 a.m.: Nostalgia Theater Classic Cartoons

8 a.m.: Home Bodies Workout, with Gina Paulhus

8:30 a.m.: Saturday Morning Science

9 a.m.: Three B Fitness for Seniors, with Brian Coyne

10 a.m.: Changing Lives Christian Church

11 a.m.: International Church of God

Noon: Government meetings — City Council, School Committee and License Commission

5:45 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.

7 p.m.: Bob Gariepy’s Old Time Radio — vintage radio.

SUNDAY, JAN. 9

6:30 a.m.: Changing Lives Christian Church

7:30 a.m./5 p.m.: Good News

9 a.m./6:30 p.m.: Calvary Baptist Church

10:30 a.m.:/8 p.m.: We Become Church

Noon/9:30 p.m.: Second Baptist Church

1 p.m./10:30 p.m.: Jehovah Es Mi Pastor

2 p.m./11:30 p.m.: Rehoboth Full Gospel Hour

3:30 p.m.: Youth to Christ

MONDAY, JAN. 10

5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.

7 p.m.: I Get Around – Haverhill Then and Now.

8 p.m.: When I’m 64 —The Eltrurian with Elinor Curtin Cameron.

8:30 p.m.: Law to Talk About — Estate Planning with Attorney Timothy Barnes.

9 p.m.: Popcorn Roulette — Let’s talk movies. In each episode, a random guest suggests a movie. The group watches it, then talks about it. Maybe it’s good, maybe it’s bad. We sift the kernels to separate the burnt from the perfectly popped corn.

9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.

TUESDAY, JAN. 11

5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.

6 p.m.: Essex County Ghost Project — another spooky episode with host Tom Spitalere and Sara Bidwell.

6:30 p.m.: Everyday Cucina — a community cooking show featuring Haverhill’s Jennifer Ward Scarci.

7 p.m.: Local Rock Talk — Paul Greeley interviews bands to find out what it takes to make the band and what’s in store for them in the future.

7:30 p.m.: Write Now! — Gayle Heney welcomes Judith D. Schwartz she shares how to revive your land by increasing biodiversity, biomass and water retention strategies.

8 p.m.: Edge of Reality — Hosts Willy John Hassell and Lynne M. Nickerson bring you a one-hour talk show featuring most topics of the paranormal and the supernatural. Each month there will be a studio guest to discuss subjects ranging from ghosts, UFOs, alien encounters, and interdimensional creatures.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12

5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.

6 p.m.: Fit for Life – Hosts Ron Missick and Tippy Missick are Active Aging Specialists. They will discuss a variety of different skills they use to promote wellness as we age.

6:30 p.m.: A Conversation with the YWCA —We are discussing partnerships with the Community-in-Roads Cultural Inclusion Program with guests Joan Kulash, executive director of Community-In-Roads Northern Essex Community College; Richard Blaine, president of Richard Blaine and Associates; Juana Naveo, Eastern Bank Insurance and YWCA Board Member.

7 p.m.: Bethany Community Services — Musical Moments with Friends.

7:30 p.m.: Gina’s Home Bodies — Looking to stay in shape without leaving the house? Gina and her guests show ways you can keep fit on a budget.

8 p.m.: Changing the World of People with Disabilities — Host Raquel Quezada provides a platform for the community to discuss disabilities.

9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.

THURSDAY, JAN. 13

5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.

6 p.m.: Sherryl’s Metaphysical Corner — Sherryl Comeau of Energy Works Studio explains the powers of energy healing as an alternative to invasive procedures.

6:30 p.m.: Carolyn’s Farm Kitchen — Your host Carolyn Grieco cooking show features seasonal, farm-inspired recipes paired with professional culinary education.

7 p.m.: Point of Reference — Host Frank Novak gives viewers a point of reference on their hometown.

7:30 p.m.: Behind The Scenes – Your host Hector Montalvo and guest Andy Pena discuss what is going on in the world today.

8 p.m.: Glitzy Gourmet — Local foodie Denise Gentile takes viewers on a tour of her book of recipes.

GOVERNMENT CHANNEL 09

TUESDAY, JAN. 11

7 p.m.: City Council meeting, live

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12

3 p.m.: City Council meeting, rebroadcast

THURSDAY, JAN. 13

7 p.m.: School Committee meeting, live

FRIDAY, JAN. 14

3 p.m.: School Committee meeting, rebroadcast

EDUCATION CHANNEL 99

No programming scheduled

