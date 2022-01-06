Here’s the lineup for this week on TV22, Haverhill Community Television. All Monday-through-Thursday programming on Channel 22 is rebroadcast at 10 o’clock the same night. It also repeats the following day at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Programming is subject to change. Watch TV22 or visit www.haverhillcommunitytv.org for programming updates.
FRIDAY, JAN. 7
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Smart Boating Merrimack Valley Gourmet
6:30 p.m.: Smart Boating
7 p.m.: Bob Gariepy’s Nostalgia Theater
SATURDAY, JAN. 8
7 a.m.: Nostalgia Theater Classic Cartoons
8 a.m.: Home Bodies Workout, with Gina Paulhus
8:30 a.m.: Saturday Morning Science
9 a.m.: Three B Fitness for Seniors, with Brian Coyne
10 a.m.: Changing Lives Christian Church
11 a.m.: International Church of God
Noon: Government meetings — City Council, School Committee and License Commission
5:45 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
7 p.m.: Bob Gariepy’s Old Time Radio — vintage radio.
SUNDAY, JAN. 9
6:30 a.m.: Changing Lives Christian Church
7:30 a.m./5 p.m.: Good News
9 a.m./6:30 p.m.: Calvary Baptist Church
10:30 a.m.:/8 p.m.: We Become Church
Noon/9:30 p.m.: Second Baptist Church
1 p.m./10:30 p.m.: Jehovah Es Mi Pastor
2 p.m./11:30 p.m.: Rehoboth Full Gospel Hour
3:30 p.m.: Youth to Christ
MONDAY, JAN. 10
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
7 p.m.: I Get Around – Haverhill Then and Now.
8 p.m.: When I’m 64 —The Eltrurian with Elinor Curtin Cameron.
8:30 p.m.: Law to Talk About — Estate Planning with Attorney Timothy Barnes.
9 p.m.: Popcorn Roulette — Let’s talk movies. In each episode, a random guest suggests a movie. The group watches it, then talks about it. Maybe it’s good, maybe it’s bad. We sift the kernels to separate the burnt from the perfectly popped corn.
9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
TUESDAY, JAN. 11
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Essex County Ghost Project — another spooky episode with host Tom Spitalere and Sara Bidwell.
6:30 p.m.: Everyday Cucina — a community cooking show featuring Haverhill’s Jennifer Ward Scarci.
7 p.m.: Local Rock Talk — Paul Greeley interviews bands to find out what it takes to make the band and what’s in store for them in the future.
7:30 p.m.: Write Now! — Gayle Heney welcomes Judith D. Schwartz she shares how to revive your land by increasing biodiversity, biomass and water retention strategies.
8 p.m.: Edge of Reality — Hosts Willy John Hassell and Lynne M. Nickerson bring you a one-hour talk show featuring most topics of the paranormal and the supernatural. Each month there will be a studio guest to discuss subjects ranging from ghosts, UFOs, alien encounters, and interdimensional creatures.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Fit for Life – Hosts Ron Missick and Tippy Missick are Active Aging Specialists. They will discuss a variety of different skills they use to promote wellness as we age.
6:30 p.m.: A Conversation with the YWCA —We are discussing partnerships with the Community-in-Roads Cultural Inclusion Program with guests Joan Kulash, executive director of Community-In-Roads Northern Essex Community College; Richard Blaine, president of Richard Blaine and Associates; Juana Naveo, Eastern Bank Insurance and YWCA Board Member.
7 p.m.: Bethany Community Services — Musical Moments with Friends.
7:30 p.m.: Gina’s Home Bodies — Looking to stay in shape without leaving the house? Gina and her guests show ways you can keep fit on a budget.
8 p.m.: Changing the World of People with Disabilities — Host Raquel Quezada provides a platform for the community to discuss disabilities.
9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
THURSDAY, JAN. 13
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Sherryl’s Metaphysical Corner — Sherryl Comeau of Energy Works Studio explains the powers of energy healing as an alternative to invasive procedures.
6:30 p.m.: Carolyn’s Farm Kitchen — Your host Carolyn Grieco cooking show features seasonal, farm-inspired recipes paired with professional culinary education.
7 p.m.: Point of Reference — Host Frank Novak gives viewers a point of reference on their hometown.
7:30 p.m.: Behind The Scenes – Your host Hector Montalvo and guest Andy Pena discuss what is going on in the world today.
8 p.m.: Glitzy Gourmet — Local foodie Denise Gentile takes viewers on a tour of her book of recipes.
GOVERNMENT CHANNEL 09
TUESDAY, JAN. 11
7 p.m.: City Council meeting, live
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12
3 p.m.: City Council meeting, rebroadcast
THURSDAY, JAN. 13
7 p.m.: School Committee meeting, live
FRIDAY, JAN. 14
3 p.m.: School Committee meeting, rebroadcast
EDUCATION CHANNEL 99
No programming scheduled
