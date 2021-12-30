Here’s the lineup for this week on TV22, Haverhill Community Television. All Monday-through-Thursday programming on Channel 22 is rebroadcast at 10 o’clock the same night. It also repeats the following day at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Programming is subject to change. Watch TV22 or visit www.haverhillcommunitytv.org for programming updates.
FRIDAY, DEC. 31
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Smart Boating
6:30 p.m.: Merrimack Valley Gourmet
7 p.m.: Bob Gariepy’s Nostalgia Theater
SATURDAY, JAN. 1
7 a.m.: Nostalgia Theater Classic Cartoons
7:30 a.m.: Home Bodies Workout, with Gina Paulhus
8 a.m.: Saturday Morning Science
9 a.m.: Three B Fitness for Seniors, with Brian Coyne
10 a.m.: Changing Lives Christian Church
11 a.m.: International Church of God
Noon: Government meetings — City Council, School Committee and License Commission
5:45 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
7 p.m.: Bob Gariepy’s Old Time Radio — vintage radio.
SUNDAY, JAN. 2
6:30 a.m.: Changing Lives Christian Church
7:30 a.m./5 p.m.: Good News
9 a.m./6:30 p.m.: Calvary Baptist Church
10:30 a.m.:/8 p.m.: We Become Church
Noon/9:30 p.m.: Second Baptist Church
1 p.m./10:30 p.m.: Jehovah Es Mi Pastor
2 p.m./11:30 p.m.: Rehoboth Full Gospel Hour
3:30 p.m.: Youth to Christ
MONDAY, JAN. 3
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
7 p.m.: I Get Around – Cold Water Crossing.
8 p.m.: When I’m 64 — Friends of the Haverhill Public Library 2022 Calendar with Jack Lynch
8:30 p.m.: Law to Talk About — Jay’s guest Attorney Susann Poither discusses Supreme Court decisions regarding an individual or couples right to privacy.
9 p.m.: Popcorn Roulette — Let’s talk movies. In each episode, a random guest suggests a movie. The group watches it, then talks about it. Maybe it’s good, maybe it’s bad. We sift the kernels to separate the burnt from the perfectly popped corn.
9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
TUESDAY, JAN. 4
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Essex County Ghost Project — another spooky episode with host Tom Spitalere and Sara Bidwell.
6:30 p.m.: Everyday Cucina — a community cooking show featuring Haverhill’s Jennifer Ward Scarci.
7 p.m.: Local Rock Talk — Paul Greeley interviews bands to find out what it takes to make the band and what’s in store for them in the future.
7:30 p.m.: Write Now! — Gayle Heney welcomes Judith D. Schwartz she shares how to revive your land by increasing biodiversity, biomass and water retention strategies.
8 p.m.: Edge of Reality — Hosts Willy John Hassell and Lynne M. Nickerson bring you a one-hour talk show featuring most topics of the paranormal and the supernatural. Each month there will be a studio guest to discuss subjects ranging from ghosts, UFO’s, alien encounters, and interdimensional creatures.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Fit for Life – Hosts Ron Missick and Tippy Missick are Active Aging Specialists. They will discuss a variety of different skills they use to promote wellness as we age.
6:30 p.m.: A Conversation with the YWCA — This month the YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts will talk about a few exciting initiatives that they are spearheading for the children and families that they serve. Your host Eunice Zeigler, director of advancement welcomes guests Maricelis Ortiz, administrator of Children and Family Services; Mandy Chaput, administrator of Children and Family Services. Tune in to learn how you can get involved.
7 p.m.: Bethany Community Services — Musical Moments with Friends.
7:30 p.m.: Gina’s Home Bodies — Looking to stay in shape without leaving the house? Gina and her guests show ways you can keep fit on a budget.
8 p.m.: Changing the World of People with Disabilities — Host Raquel Quezada provides a platform for the community to discuss disabilities.
9:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
THURSDAY, JAN. 6
5:30 p.m.: Haverhill Journal — HC Media presents the best stories in Haverhill.
6 p.m.: Sherryl’s Metaphysical Corner — Sherryl Comeau of Energy Works Studio explains the powers of energy healing as an alternative to invasive procedures.
6:30 p.m.: Carolyn’s Farm Kitchen — Your host Carolyn Grieco cooking show features seasonal, farm-inspired recipes paired with professional culinary education.
7 p.m.: Point of Reference — Host Frank Novak gives viewers a point of reference on their hometown.
7:30 p.m.: Behind The Scenes – Your host Hector Montalvo and guest Andy Pena discuss what is going on in the world today.
8 p.m.: Glitzy Gourmet — Local foodie Denise Gentile takes viewers on a tour of her book of recipes.
GOVERNMENT CHANNEL 09
MONDAY, JAN. 3
10 a.m.: Mayoral & City Council Inauguration, live
TUESDAY, JAN. 4
7 p.m.: City Council meeting, live
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5
3 p.m.: City Council meeting, rebroadcast
THURSDAY, JAN. 6
6 p.m.: License Commission meeting, live
FRIDAY, JAN. 7
3 p.m.: License Commission meeting, rebroadcast
EDUCATION CHANNEL 99
No programming scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.