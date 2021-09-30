HAVERHILL — The UMass Lowell Innovation Hub has partnered with Manchester, New Hampshire-based York IE to present free workshops for startups and growing businesses.
The first event, Oct. 6 at noon at the iHub in Haverhill (with a Zoom option) features York IE’s Kate Campbell, vice president of advisory services, who will lead a workshop on Drumbeat Marketing. This workshop will help guide companies and startups in ways to make them stand out in a crowded field and learn how connect with their audiences on a tight budget.
The second event, Nov. 18 at noon at the iHub in Lowell (with a Zoom option) will dive into financial planning and modeling. Janelle Gorman, York IE’s chief financial officer, will help participants learn how to create a comprehensive and adaptable financial model that allows entrepreneurs to effective manage their business.
For more information or to register, visit www.uml.edu/ihub under “Virtual events.” Both workshops are free and open to all.
