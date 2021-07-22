Multi-cultural festival to include videotaped stories
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Cultural Council invites members of the public to share their culture and heritage and be videotaped for use during the Multi-Cultural Festival planned for September.
Bring your grandparents, aunts, uncles and yourself to Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., on Friday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No appointment needed. Videotaping will be brief and takes just about a minute or so.
The festival will be virtual and will feature music and dancing, stories of people's heritage and culture, and more. The event will be broadcast on HCMedia, Facebook, YouTube and other platforms, with details to be announced.
For more information, send email to mcfhaverhill2020@gmail.com.
Museum of Printing special presentation
HAVERHILL — The Museum of Printing will present a special program titled "Atoms to Bits: Printed Products Before the Digital Era" on Saturday, July 24, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Past generations grew up in an analog world that included road maps, which were replaced by GPS, and the Yellow Pages, which became Google search. This presentation is free with admission to the museum.
The Museum of Printing is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekdays by appointment and is dedicated to preserving the rich history of the graphic arts, printing and typesetting technology, and printing craftsmanship. In addition to many special collections and small exhibits, the Museum contains hundreds of antique printing, typesetting, and bindery machines, as well as a library of books and printing-related documents.
The Museum is located at 15 Thornton Ave. Visit online at www.museumofprinting.org.
Singer releases new video promoting soccer
HAVERHILL — Haverhill native Brian Evans has released a new music video promoting the sport of soccer. It's a follow-up to his 2013 music video "At Fenway," which features appearances by actor William Shatner and car mogul Ernie Boch Jr. and has garnered more than 11 million views on YouTube.
Evans says his new music video, titled "It's a Beautiful Game," is the first big band song ever to be recorded about the game of futbol, better known in America as soccer. Evans will be in Haverhill at the end of July to help promote the music video in Boston. His new video, which already has more than 1 million views on YouTube, includes an introduction by Ice-T and appearances by Lou Diamond Phillips, Carrot Top and RJ Mitte.
Evans said the video is free to be played in soccer stadiums around the world as it doesn’t mention a team, just the countries soccer is most famous in.
Evans' has also published a new graphic novel, titled "Horrorscope: the graphic novel, Kindle edition," which was adapted from his novel of the same name. Characters in the book include Haverhill people such as Detective Merton Howard and teacher Frank Delaney.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/yx2wx2zk.
