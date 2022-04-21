HAVERHILL — Pentucket Bank welcomed the following community leaders to the Board of Corporators at its 130th annual meeting on March 10.
Kathleen Darby of Haverhill, owner of Pizzazze Hair Salon and a partner in Mac & D Realty.
Denise Dolloff of Derry, director of development for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem, New Hampshire.
John McCarthy of Haverhill, a commercial appraiser with Minco Corporation where he also oversees the day-to-day operations of the appraisal and sales departments.
Andres Silva of Windham, executive director of EparaTodos, the Spanish language arm of EforAll in Lawrence.
Pentucket Bank welcomes new board members
HAVERHILL — Pentucket Bank welcomed two community leaders to the Board of Directors and Trustees at its 130th Annual Meeting on March 10.
Noemi Custodia-Lora is vice president of Northern Essex Community College’s Lawrence campus and Community Relations. Her professional interests include devising and employing strategies aimed at increasing access to education, especially for underrepresented minorities, adult learners, and immigrants. Noemi, a Haverhill resident, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Puerto Rico and a Ph.D. in Physiology and Molecular Endocrinology from Boston University, and did her Post-Doctoral Research Fellowship at Tufts Medical School.
Joel Olbricht, of Deerfield, New Hampshire, is a Certified Public Accountant and a partner in the firm K2N Advisors & CPAs in Windham. His professional interests include leadership, income and estate planning, business management and decision making, strategic planning, wealth creation, marketing, and technology planning. Olbricht attended Abilene Christian University, spends personal time with family and volunteering for local nonprofits.
Temple Emanu-El to Host Yom HaSho’ah Service
HAVERHILL — Temple Emanu-El at 514 Main St. will hold its annual service commemorating Yom HaSho’ah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m.
Those wishing to attend via Zoom can click through from the temple’s website, www.TempleEmanu-El.org.
The service will feature traditional Sabbath liturgy, songs, and readings, and will include the participation of members of the Greater Haverhill Clergy Association. Guest speaker author Tom Burke will share the story of Mary Wygodski, a survivor who lost her entire immediate family in the Holocaust, survived three concentration camps, and made her way first to Israel and then to America, dedicating her life to telling the truth about the Holocaust and to fighting hatred and antisemitism.
Yom HaSho’ah, an annual day of remembrance of the victims of the Sho’ah, or Holocaust, was established by the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) in 1951 and is observed by Jewish communities worldwide. Sho’ah, which means “catastrophe” or “utter destruction” in Hebrew, refers to the atrocities committed against the Jewish people during World War II.”
For more information, contact Nancy LaFleur at 978-373-3861 or Nancy@TempleEmanu-El.org or visit www.TempleEmanu-El.org.
Kentucky Derby Gala planned
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Firefighting Museum at 75 Kenoza Ave, will hold its seventh annual Kentucky Derby Gala Saturday, May 7, from 5 to 10 p.m.
This event will feature Southern fare, mint juleps, entertainment by Dan Sky and live streaming of the 2022 Kentucky Derby Run For the Roses.
The museum is seeking sponsors of the event and to sponsor individual horses to advertise your business and is also looking for donations of gift cards/certificates, services or items for the popular Mystery Balloon Pop.
The building is handicap accessible.
For sponsorship information or tickets ($60 each) visit www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org or contact Cindy at 978-994-1854 or cynthiagraham409@gmail.com or Pat at 978-835-1565 or toolittlefarm1@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.