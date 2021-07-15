Public invited to police swearing-in ceremony
Robert Pistone will officially be sworn in as Haverhill’s new police chief during a ceremony Friday, July 16, at 9:30 a.m. in City Hall's Nicholas J. Ross Auditorium, 4 Summer St. The public is invited and light refreshments will be served.
Capt. Pistone, a 22-year veteran of the Haverhill Police Department, was recently named chief by Mayor James Fiorentini following the recommendations of the city’s police chief interview panelists and a consultant hired to guide the city’s search for former Chief Alan DeNaro’s replacement. DeNaro retired for health reasons in May.
July 16 is also interim Haverhill Police Chief Anthony Haugh’s last day on the job. Haugh came out of retirement at the mayor’s request to temporarily lead the department after DeNaro retired until a new, permanent chief was chosen.
Fiorentini and Pistone are also planning to visit Jacqueline’s Convenience Store, 143 Locust St., the following morning, Saturday, July 17, at 9 a.m. for a meet-the-community event. The store is in the city’s Mount Washington neighborhood across the street from St. James Church.
Whittier Birthplace open for the season
The Whittier Birthplace is open for guided tours now through October. Tours of the circa 1688 homestead are available, by appointment, as follows: Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last tours are at 3 p.m.) and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. (last tour is at 3 p.m.)
During the approximately one-hour tours, visitors will explore the Whittier family’s lives on the farm and the early life of the abolitionist and poet John Greenleaf Whittier. Visitors are also encouraged to explore the self-guided Freeman Memorial Trail through the woods and fields of the Whittier Birthplace. Fees are $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students, and free for children under the age of 12.
Tours may not be available at all times due to scheduling constraints.
Schedule you visit online at www.whittierbirthplace.org/tours.
Free concert series underway
The Bradford Common Outdoor Music Series kicked off on Friday, July 9, with Abraxis, a Santana tribute band. Opening act was Peter, Paul and the Blues.
Performances in this summer series of free concerts run from 6 to 8:15 p.m. and are sponsored by the First Church of Christ.
The July 16 concert features Chase, Campbell and Friends, followed by Parker Wheeler and Friends on July 23; the Mike Fee band on July 30; Paul Prue and the Delta Kings on Aug. 6, and Bam and the Bedrockers on Aug. 13. Rain date is Aug. 20.
Take a free tour through history
Haverhill's Buttonwoods Museum is hosting a series of free historical walking tours this summer.
A tour of the historic Bradford Common is Saturday, July 17, at 1 p.m.
A tour of the Pentucket Burial Ground is Sunday, July 18, at 3 p.m.
To register, call 978-374-4626 or email info@buttonwoods.org.
Boys & Girls Club holds golf tournament
The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will hold its annual golf tournament Aug. 2 at the Haverhill Country Club.
The event includes 18 holes of competitive fun, delicious cuisine, a silent auction, raffles, and more. All proceeds will benefit the club’s fall programs and the hundreds of children who are looking forward to a return to the club during after-school hours.
Player spots are now on sale at $200 each. Sponsorships are also available. Visit haverhillbgc.org/golf-tournament for more information or contact Melissa deFriesse at mdefriesse@haverhillbgc.org or 978-374-6171, ext. 102.
Library does away with most fines
The Haverhill Public Library’s Board of Trustees recently voted to do away with late fees on almost all items.
Late fees will still apply to tech items such as laptops, hotspots, and e-readers in order to provide fair use of these more limited collections.
Everything else will be fine-free. Lost item charges will still apply. If you have questions, please contact the Library at 978-373-1586. The trustees hope this new benefit will encourage patrons with outstanding late fees to return their items and use the library again.
Brian Evans releases new video promoting soccer
Haverhill's Brian Evans has released a new video promoting the sport of soccer. It's a follow-up to his 2013 music video "At Fenway," which features appearances by actor William Shatner and car mogul Ernie Boch Jr. and has garnered more than 11 million views on YouTube.
Evans says his new video, titled "It's a Beautiful Game," is the first big band song ever to be recorded about soccer. Evans says he will be back in Haverhill at the end of July to help promote the video in Boston. The video includes an introduction by Ice-T and includes appearances by Lou Diamond Phillips, Carrot Top and RJ Mitte.
The video coincides with the release of Evans' new graphic novel, titled "Horrorscope," published by West Wind books. Visit online at www.westwindcomics.com.
World War II recognition event planned
The public is invited to a WWII recognition event the city plans to host on Saturday, July 24, at 10 a.m. in downtown Washington Square.
The event celebrates V-E Day (Victory in Europe Day) which was May 8 and will include guest speakers, performances, a color guard and will honor two WWII veterans and brothers who are 99 and 95. One served in the Navy and the other in the Army.
For more information, contact Veterans Services Officer Luis Santiago at 978-374-2351, ext. 3910.
Vendor space available for craft fair
Vendor space is available for the First Church of Christ's Sept. 18 craft fair.
The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Bradford Common. Spaces are $35 for a 10-by 10-foot space and can be reserved by calling 978-374-1114. Vendors must provide their own tables and chairs.
Lunch, baked goods and raffles will be provided by the church during the fair.
NECC seeks golfers for tourney
Northern Essex Community College is recruiting golfers and soliciting sponsors for its fourth annual golf tournament, which benefits the college’s 12 varsity athletic programs. The tournament will be held on Aug. 30 at 8:30 a.m. at the Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza St.
Open to the public, the fee for individual golfers is $180 (including green fees). It includes 18 holes of golf with cart, breakfast and an awards lunch, a golfer gift bag, and an Under Armour gift.
Registration for the four-player scramble, best ball tournament will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start and scramble at 8:30 a.m. The awards luncheon and silent auction begins at 2 p.m.
Sponsorships range from $100 (tee sponsor) to $5,000 (limited to one sponsor).
Proceeds will be used for athletic facility improvements, continued sports expansion, and for support programs to help student athletes reach their academic and athletic goals.
For more information, visit www.necc.mass.edu/engage/community-events/golf-tournament or contact Dan Blair at 978-556-3820 or dblair@necc.mass.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.