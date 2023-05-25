HAVERHILL — Tickets are now on sale for Haverhill High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Dinner. The event is Saturday, June 17, at the Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road. A reception is at 4 p.m. and dinner is at 5 p.m.
This year’s inductees are: Rick Brown ‘75, football and track; Samantha Good ‘96, volleyball, basketball and softball; Sara (Jewett) Hopkins ‘96, basketball and softball; Marc Spencer ‘91, golf; Paul St. Onge ‘70, football, wrestling and track; Amy (Veilleux) Simmons ‘94, volleyball and basketball, and Steve Wholley ‘74, football, indoor track and baseball.
The Brown & Gold Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Mary and Ted Murphy of Murphy’s Garrison Golf.
Tickets, $65 per person, are available at haverhillhillies.com or by contacting Athletic Director Tom O’Brien at 978-374-5732 or tobrien@haverhill-ps.org.
Mystery author presentationGROVELAND — Cozy Mystery author Frank Anthony Polito will talk about his new mystery “Rehearsed to Death,” on June 5 from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom at home or on the library’s big screen. A lucky participant will win an advanced copy of the book. When registering, please answer yes if you are planning to come to the library.
Register at tinyurl.com/ytfmzpr2.
Curate your own exhibitHAVERHILL — Have you ever wanted to curate your own exhibit? Do you have a collection of objects you would like the community to enjoy? If so the Buttonwoods Museum is asking people age 13 and older to use their own artifacts and ideas and to pitch a story line for an exhibit you would like to see and implement.
Submit your proposal to this contest by May 19. Spend the month of June planning your exhibit with the Buttonwoods’ curator. Install your exhibit the first week of August and your exhibit will be on view for the month of August. Your proposal should include a clear theme or story line and the type of artifacts you would like to exhibit. You may include artifacts from the Buttonwoods’ collection where possible. To submit your proposal or for more information email Jan Williams at jwilliams@buttonwoods.org.
Polling location change
HAVERHILL — The City Clerk’s Office announced that the polling location for Ward 1, Precinct 1 has changed from the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center on Reed Street to the Consentino School, 685 Washington St.
This location change is due to ongoing construction at VNEOC, which will not be completed prior to the June 6 Special Election.
Voters in this precinct will receive a letter in the mail notifying them of this change, as well as a robo call reminder a few days prior to the election. The last date and time to register and be eligible to vote in the June 6 Special Election, which is a yes/no vote on a debt exclusion as an alternative method of funding a new Consentino School, is Saturday, May 27, at 5 p.m. The last day to request a Vote By Mail ballot is Tuesday, May 30, by 5 p.m.
To check your voter registration status or to confirm your polling location, visit sec.state.ma.us/voterregistrationsearch or call the City Clerk’s office at 978-374-2312.
Canoe Race is June 3HAVERHILL — The Crescent Yacht Club in Bradford will hold its 43rd annual Canoe Race June 3. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and launch time is at 9:15 a.m. Launch location is the Essex County Correctional Alternative Center at 165 Marston St. in Lawrence. Participation fee is $40 by May 25 or $50 after May 26.
Canoes and kayaks will make their way down river to the yacht club. A reception at the club is at 10:45 a.m. and includes T-shirts, entertainment, food and beverages, raffle prizes, and Vikings — with costumes encouraged. An awards ceremony is at 1:30 p.m. for canoe and kayak finishes and best dressed.
Proceeds go to Haverhill Pentucket Thunder hockey team, Sacred Hearts food pantry and Veterans Northeast Outreach Center.
For more information, visit crescentyachclub.net/canoe.
Job fair and more set for ThursdayHAVERHILL — MakeIT Haverhill at 301 Washington St. will hold a free job fair on Thursday, May 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. Meet local employers in a friendly environment where bilingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.
Participating employers and service providers include Northern Essex Community College, free Certified Nursing Assistant program, including for ESOL students, intermediate level required; United States Postal Service city and rural carriers; Penacook Place, CNAs, activity assistants and diet aides; Opportunity Works, van drivers; A Better Life Homecare, home health aides and personal care attendants; Whittier Health Network, CNAS, LPNs, RNs, housekeeper, dietary aides, cooks, receptionist; All at Home Health Care, home health aides, PCAs, LPNs, caregivers, homemakers, RNs, physical therapists; NRT Bus, school bus drivers (CDL) and school van drivers (7D); Mary Immaculate, CNAs, cook; diet aide; housekeeper; Whittier VoTech, Mass residents age 18 and older who are unemployed or underemployed and are looking for free career training to become a skilled tradesperson in AutoTech/Auto Body, Culinary Arts, Plumbing, Welding, Marine Technology, and Advanced Manufacturing.
Also the city’s health department will be offering free blood pressure and glucose testing. The public library will offer free resume building, bilingual books, Hi-Set/GED, SATs/ACT practice books, museum passes, and more.
Teen book talk is ThursdayHAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum in partnership with the public library will host a book club discussion for teens ages 14-18 on Thursday, May 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 99 Main St.
In Aiden Thomas’s paranormal young adult debut, “Cemetery Boys,” a transgender boy determined to prove his gender to his traditional Latinx family summons a ghost who refuses to leave.
When the boy’s traditional Latinx family has problems accepting his true gender, Yadriel becomes determined to prove himself a real brujo (shaman or sorcerer). With the help of his cousin and best friend Maritza, he performs the ritual himself, and then sets out to find the ghost of his murdered cousin and set it free.
Preregistration is required at info@buttonwoods.org or online at haverhillpl.org under “Events.” The book is free with registration.
This event is sponsored by a Cummings Foundation grant and is part of the museum’s Revitalize Buttonwoods: Restore the Past, Shape the Future initiative.
