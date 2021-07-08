HAVERHILL — City councilors Tuesday night voted 5-4 to pass Mayor James Fiorentini’s $217 million budget after Council President Melinda Barrett reversed her vote just as the fiscal year was drawing to a close.
The passage of the budget was delayed for a week after councilors could not come to an agreement over the creation and bankrolling of a stabilization fund to be used for youth activities and mental health purposes.
When the council gathered again, they voted 5-4 in favor of creating the stabilization fund, to be funded by taxes collected from marijuana retailers in Haverhill — CNA Stores, Full Harvest Moonz and Stem. Fiorentini pledged $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to seed the stabilization fund for its first year — up from his original proposal of $358,000.
The local option tax on marijuana dispensaries is different from the so-called impact fees cannabis retailers pay to the city. All three cannabis retailers currently doing business in Haverhill negotiated host community agreements with Fiorentini to pay 3% of their gross sales to the city in impact fees.
A vote to place impact fees in the stabilization fund failed.
The state Cannabis Control Commission that oversees dispensaries says that costs for traffic intersection design, environmental impact studies or public safety overtime may be reasonably included in the 3% impact fee. Substance abuse prevention programming is also an acceptable use.
Councilor Colin LePage, a fervent supporter of the creation of a fund to assist Haverhill youth, said he was grateful to see the fund he's long advocated for come to fruition.
LePage told Fiorentini he hopes the fund benefits youth in the manner intended — by providing additional developmental assets for Haverhill kids. He also challenged Fiorentini to make good use of the new Public Health Department funded by the latest spending plan.
“These aren’t just talking points,” LePage said. “I would like to think we’re going to talk more about the funds for the Department of Public Health you’ve created and the stabilization fund. People are really affected by (substance abuse). That way, we can really address them and we can actually put action toward them rather than words.”
Though he was absent for the majority of the meeting, including the portion during which the budget vote was taken, Fiorentini made an appearance in City Hall chambers at the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting.
Fiorentini thanked councilors for approving the budget, specifically calling out “the five” who voted in favor — Barrett, Joseph Bevilacqua, Tom Sullivan, Mary Ellen Daly O’Brien and Bill Macek — several times.
“I’d like to thank them for moving us forward,” the mayor said. “I’d like to also thank President Barrett for coming to see me, resolving our differences and moving the budget forward. That’s how government should work.”
Of the four who voted against — Councilors LePage, Mike McGonagle, Tim Jordan and John Michitson — several justified their positions on voting the way they did, with Jordan clarifying issues raised during the initial budget vote on June 22.
“I felt the mayor misrepresented my position: I did not vote down anything in the budget,” Jordan said, referring to Fiorentini’s suggestion that any councilor who voted down his budget was voting down crucial city services. "I voted down the budget because it did not do enough of what was required for the citizens I represent. I want to be clear that I wasn’t voting against teachers or police — the budget just wasn’t doing enough from my point of view.”
Fiorentini called this year’s budget the “best” he’s ever submitted.
The mayor's budget fully funds the 110-member police department, up from 83 members nine years ago, allowing for the return of downtown foot patrols and neighborhood bike patrols. The budget also funds two mental health councilors to help police deal with drug and mental health issues and would provide for social workers to help with drug addiction.
The school budget has increased by $19 million over the past five years, a 25% increase. Fiorentini said schools will receive an additional $14 million in federal money this year and an additional $25 million over the next two years. The mayor also said he is committing $700,000 in one-time American Recovery Act funds to schools. He also said his budget will allow 1,700 students to attend summer school, a record number, and hire more educators.
The spending plan also includes money to fix streets and sidewalks, to clean the river and improve the city's drinking water supply.
Barrett praised the mayor for addressing councilors’ concerns.
“Last week I voted against your budget, and although I said it was ‘perfect,’ it lacked some important funding for mental health and youth and drug diversion,” she said. “I appreciate that you worked with me and a couple other councilors to address those issues. It’s not perfect, but it’s the old saying, ‘Don’t let perfect be the enemy of good.’ I appreciate the movement you made.”
