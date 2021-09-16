The Haverhill Travel Basketball tryouts will take place on Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19 at the Haverhill High gymnasium.
The schedule for Saturday is: 1 p.m.: 4th, 5th and 6th grade girls; 2 p.m: 7th and 8th grade girls; 3 p.m.: 4th and 5th grade boys; 4 p.m.: 6th grade boys; 5 p.m.: 7th grade boys; 6 p.m.: 8th grade boys;
The schedule for Sunday is: 11 a.m.: 8th grade boys; Noon: 7th grade boys; 1 p.m.: 6th grade boys; 2 p.m.: 4th and 5th grade boys; 3 p.m.: 7th and 8th grade girls; 4 p.m.: 4th, 5th and 6th grade girls.
For more information register at www.haverhilltravelbasketball.com or send email to haverhilltravelbasketball@gmail.com.
Please note numbers are down in most grades. All interested players are welcome to try out.
Planning Commission to meet
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its monthly virtual meeting Thursday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. The agenda includes updates of the Commission’s activities and is available at the MVPC website, www.mvpc.org. For more information, contact Nancy Lavallee at nlavallee@mvpc.org.
Job fair planned
HAVERHILL — MakeIT Haverhill at 301 Washington St. will host an in-person job fair Thursday, Sept. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Meet local employers in a friendly environment. Bi-lingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.
Representatives from Amazon Workforce Staffing, Colis Express, Main Street Transport, Walmart and Atria Senior Living will be on site to discuss warehouse, delivery driver, cashier, stockers and healthcare positions. Jobs are in Haverhill, including the Amazon facility at 25 Computer Drive. MassHire will be on site to discuss services they offer and to help participants sign up for a MassHire ID Number.
MakeIT Haverhill is a completely volunteer led nonprofit.
Business Expo, Health and Wellness Fair at DiBurro's
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its fall Business Expo, Health and Wellness Fair on Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at DiBurro's Function Facility, 887 Boston Road. The public is invited to this free event that will include raffles and door prizes.
Vendors can exhibit their products and services to participants.
For more information visit online at www.merrimackvalleychamber.com under "Events."
Mayor and Managers Breakfast Forum planned
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Merrimack Valley Mayors and Managers Breakfast Forum on Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at DiBurro's Function Facility. The event includes a hot plated breakfast.
To register, visit online at www.merrimackvalleychamber.org and click on "Events."
Library events offered
HAVERHILL — The public library is offering a variety of virtual, indoor and outdoor programs this month. For more information and to register, visit www.haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events. masks are required for all indoor programs. Masks are required for all patrons ages 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status.
Open Mic Night is Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.
A birdwatching program at Tattersall Farm is Sept. 18 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Virtual Tabletop Guild on Discord is Sept. 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. Adults only.
David Polansky visits Sept. 23 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium to present Music Through The Decades.
Class reunion planned
HAVERHILL — The committee for the Haverhill High School, Haverhill Trade School, and St. James High School classes of 1966 will hold a 55 year reunion Sept. 18 at the Haverhill Country Club. The reunion will be held on the outside deck and the redwood lounge.
Due to the generosity of donors, the cost of tickets is $25 per person. The menu includes prime rib, shrimp cocktail and champagne. For more information contact Kathy (O’Shea) Bresnahan at kbres3@verizon.net.
Pentucket Bank donates to MultiCultural Festival
HAVERHILL — Pentucket Bank recently donated $2,500 to the Haverhill Cultural Council to go towards the MultiCultural Festival Haverhill.
The online festival is taking place on HC Media Channel 22, as well as on YouTube, Facebook, and other social media channels. The festival runs weekly throughout September.
Each week’s programming will feature music, cooking, dancing, storytelling, and information about the various cultures that make up and surround Haverhill.
