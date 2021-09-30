HAVERHILL — Santa will need your help in making Christmas a brighter one for families who are struggling to make ends meet.
People willing to give a few bucks to a good cause and have some fun in the process are invited to take part in the 51st annual Hole-In-One Contest to benefit The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund.
The event will be held Wednesday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 9, at Murphy’s Garrison Golf Center on Hilldale Avenue.
Since the Murphy family began hosting the Hole-in-One Contest in 1970, the contest has raised more than $250,000 for the Santa Fund.
Last year’s contest had to be canceled due to COVID-19. Mary and Ted Murphy, who run the annual contest, still held a 50th annual fundraiser.
“We sent out letters saying we could not hold the contest, and our generous supporters came through with a total of $8,000 for the Santa Fund,” Mary Murphy said.
Each year the money raised comes from people who show up and spend a few bucks to for a bucket of balls to hit toward the hole 120 yards away. There is also the short-distance putt, which participants can use to qualify for a chance at a big-money grand prize.
If you don’t pick up a golf club, there’s still be plenty to do at the event. You can catch up with old friends, hang out and watch golfer after golfer take a swing for some winnings and for the most important “prize’’ of all — supporting the effort to help struggling local people financially during the holidays.
Mary Murphy said the contest is a combination of a charitable event and a social occasion.
“It’s been going on for so many years that people expect it and look forward to it,” she said.
More about the Hole-in-One Contest
Dates: Wed., Oct. 6 through Sat., Oct. 9.
Times: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Where: Murphy’s Garrison Golf Center, 654 Hilldale Ave.
How: Participants pay $10 for a bucket of balls and drive them toward a hole 120 yards away. Those with holes-in-one or shots closest to the hole receive prizes — and bragging rights.
Winnings: Prizes include golf equipment and gift certificates donated by local businesses.
Money raised: Goes to the Santa Fund, which each year makes it possible for local people who struggle financially to enjoy the holidays.
Putting contest: One person will have a chance to win $5,000.
