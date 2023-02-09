HAVERHILL — Community Action will hold a home heating assistance information session Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St. Community Action Inc.’s Energy Assistance Program provides eligible individuals and families financial assistance to help pay for heating bills. Please come to this community event to learn more about the program and meet with Community Action staff who can answer questions and connect families to agency programs.
Please bring a photo ID, a list of all household members, information about your heating bills (heating company name and account number), ease or mortgage statement, and proof of incomes for prior 30 days (wages and pension).
Montessori schools to hold information sessions for parents
HAVERHILL — Local Wildflower Montessori preschools, Marigold and Wisteria, as well as the newly opened infant and toddler program, Snowdrop Montessori at 181 Washington St., invite families to learn about the micro-schools during an information session Thursday, Feb. 9, at Wisteria Montessori School, 76 Merrimack St.
Snowdrop, Marigold and Wisteria Montessori Schools are part of the Wildflower network, an ecosystem of decentralized Montessori micro-schools that support children, teachers, and parents. Wildflower aspires to give all children and families the opportunity to choose high quality learning environments as they follow life’s unfolding journey, officials said. To learn more about the Haverhill Wildflower schools, visit wildflowerschools.org.
To receive more information or to register for provided childcare, send email to infohaverhill@wildflowerschools.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.