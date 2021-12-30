HAVERHILL — All five attorneys in the law firm Kazarosian Costello LLP have been named Top Lawyers by Boston magazine.
Boston magazine’s inaugural Top Lawyers List recognizes lawyers throughout Greater Boston for excellence in the field based on votes from their peers.
Partner Marsha V. Kazarosian was named a Top Civil Rights Lawyer. Partner Walter A. Costello, Jr. was named a Top Personal Injury Lawyer; Senior Associate Linda M. Little was named a Top Trusts and Estates Lawyer; Senior Associate Janet E. Dutcher was named a Top Divorce and Family Lawyer, and Associate Marc A. Moccia was named a Top Personal Injury Lawyer.
For more information visit www.kazcolaw.com.
Celebrate winter at Tuscan Village
SALEM, N.H. — The Tuscan Village team says the development will be decorated like an Italian Alps town this winter, offering fun for the whole family.
Outdoor ice skating, igloo dining at Tuscan Market and snowshoeing with L.L. Bean are featured.
The skating rink measures 70 feet by 80 feet and will be open daily until March. Guests can warm up at fire pits or on Tuscan Market’s heated four-seasons patio. Winter inspired cocktails like spiked hot chocolate and tequila apple cider will be served.
Every Sunday will be après themed, and guests are invited to dress up in goggles, vintage jackets and old-fashioned ski-inspired apparel while enjoying happy hour all day.
Half off skating admission and happy hour cocktails are available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays throughout March.
Igloos at the market seat up to six people and have a view of the 50 foot decorated Christmas tree. Igloos are open every day with the full menu available and can be reserved by calling Tuscan Market Salem.
L.L.Bean will host snowshoeing demos for free to the public. Spots can be reserved online in January.
Learn more about schedules and pricing for each activity at tuscanvillagesalem.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.