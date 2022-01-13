HAVERHILL — Temple Emanu-El will hold its annual Shabbat service honoring the late Rev. Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. virtually Friday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. The service can be viewed on Zoom (https://zoom.us/j/648219501), Facebook Live, and HC Media.
This annual service, celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. King in song and prayer, is presented by Temple Emanu-El in partnership with Calvary Baptist Church. The service will follow the weekly Sabbath liturgy and will include selected readings from the writings of Dr. King.
Cantor Vera Broekhuysen, spiritual leader of Temple Emanu-El, will conduct the service; members of the Greater Haverhill Clergy Association will also participate. The Temple Emanu-El Makheila (choir), conducted by Broekhuysen, and the Calvary Baptist Church Praise Team and Sanctuary Choir, under the direction of Music Minister Walter Medley III and previous Music Minister Joe DeVoe, will present musical selections in celebration of the great civil rights leader.
“We are grateful to bring our shared community together once more to draw on the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy of persistence, patience, and clear vision of the goals ahead, as we chart our course through the abounding challenges of our moment,” Broekhuysen said.
NECC offers noncredit cooking courses
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College is offering a series of noncredit culinary courses in the new NECC Lupoli Family Institute of Culinary Arts, that will offer something for everyone, from the beginning cook to the more experienced chef.
The series begins Jan. 24 and will run through June 21. Each course will be one evening.
Most of the courses have an ethnic theme, exploring food from countries around the world, including India, Mexico, Lebanon, Greece, Italy, and Thailand. Also offered are Seafood 101, Pestos and Quick Sauces, Latin Street Fare, and more. All courses will be taught safely with masks required and limited numbers for social distancing.
Local chefs who will be teaching include Colby Bergeron, Phuong Lai-Matzker, Shilpi Ranjan, and Alison Hartung.
Courses are $80 each and there’s a discount for students who sign up for three or more courses: Chef de Cuisine, five courses for $260; Executive Chef, four courses for $224, and Sous Chef, three courses for $192. Located in The Heights, the new 10-story luxury building on Merrimack Street, the institute includes classrooms, laboratories, and state-of-the art kitchens and offers noncredit community courses as well as credit programs in culinary arts and hospitality management. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/bd6nfpee, contact Communityeducation@necc.mass.edu or call 978-556-3060.
Mayors and Town Managers Breakfast
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its next annual Mayors and Town Managers Breakfast Forum Jan. 14 from 7:15 to 9:15 a.m. at Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha St. The event includes a full hot breakfast buffet served at 7:15 a.m.
Cost is $30 for members and $50 for future members.
To register, visit online at www.merrimackvalleychamber.com under “Events” or call 978-686-0900.
Planning Commission to meet Jan. 20
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its monthly virtual meeting Thursday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m. The agenda includes updates of the Commission’s activities and is available at the MVPC website www.mvpc.org. For more information, contact Nancy Lavallee at nlavallee@mvpc.org.
