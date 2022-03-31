HAVERHILL — AgeSpan, formerly Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley, is recruiting drivers for its Meals on Wheels program in Haverhill. More than half of Meals on Wheels recipients live alone, and for many of them, the person delivering the meal is often the only person they will see that day. The pandemic has been especially hard on seniors, many of whom were or continue to be isolated in their homes
When you sign up to become a volunteer Meals on Wheels driver, you do more than drop off a meal, you make a difference, program officials said.
Drivers must be 18 or older, pass a background check, have a vehicle and a valid driver’s license. Drivers receive a daily stipend for a commitment from one to five days a week and just three hours per day.
For more information, call 978-686-1422 or email nutrition@agespan.org.
Haverhill High School drama club to present ‘The Wizard of Oz’
HAVERHILL — Haverhill High School’s drama club will present “The Wizard of Oz” April 8 at 7 p.m. and April 9 at 2 and 7 p.m. in the school’s auditorium, 137 Monument St. Please arrive a half hour prior to the start of the show.
A concession stand will be operating outside the auditorium and will offer snacks and beverages. There will also be various raffle items available as well as a fundraiser to support the drama club. The show will run approximately two and a half hours, including intermission.
The cast includes Jaylene Viera as Dorothy Gale; Sophia Delle Chiaie as Toto; Max Popoloski as the Scarecrow; Trey Lynch as the Tinman; TJ Briggs as the Cowardly Lion; Maya Bennett as Glinda the Good Witch of the North, and Lidiya Ryan as the Wicked Witch of the West.
The Wizard of Oz , written by L. Frank Baum, is produced in special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. Haverhill High’s production is directed by Melissa Allen who also leads the costume and set design team. The show’s tech team is led by Matthew Lima.
Tickets, $10 for general admission and $5 for students and seniors, are available at www.ticketstage.com/T/HAVERHILLHS and will also be available at the door.
Residents running for the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge
HAVERHILL — jared DiBella, Kerry Donohoe, and Michelle Thorner of Haverhill will run to defy cancer as a member of the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge team in the 126th Boston Marathon on April 18. The team will run in-person this year and will also offer the option of running virtually.
One hundred percent of the money raised by the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge team benefits Dana-Farber’s Claudia Adams Barr Program in Innovative Basic Cancer Research, which supports promising science research in its earliest stages.
The Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge team offers its members extensive fundraising support, training guidance and team training runs. Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge runners who are not time-qualified for the Boston Marathon receive an invitational entry into the race.
Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge runners include cancer survivors and patients, and family and friends of those who have been affected by cancer. Each team member must fulfill a basic fundraising commitment:
To contribute, visit RunDFMC.org, call 617-632-1970 or email dfmc@dfci.harvard.edu.
Business networking event announced
HAVERHILL — Dynamic Referrals, Haverhill’s chapter of Business Networking International, will hold a free Network Before Work event Wednesday, April 6, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at River Street Café – 588 River St. Enjoy coffee and muffins while meeting local business people looking to do business with local business people.
Those looking to grow their business through word-of-mouth referrals are encouraged to stop by and network. Some of the industries are looking for are trades people, lawyers, real estate professionals, and financial professionals. Dynamic Referrals members have referred over $150K to each other this fiscal year alone.
Pentucket Players to present Sondheim’s ‘A Little Night Music’
HAVERHILL — The Pentucket Players will present Stephen Sondheim’s “A Little Night Music” April 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. and April 10 at 2 p.m. in the City Hall auditorium.
The production features the requisite 19-piece live orchestra, the largest pit ever assembled by the Players and will be conducted by Music Director John Eldridge of Haverhill. The glittering new production is directed by Haverhill’s John Buzzell and features a new team of choreographers, Will Fafard and Holly Inman.
The cast of 17 performers hail from the Greater Merrimack Valley, Greater Boston and Southern New Hampshire areas.
The cast features Angelica Jeffreys in the role of Desiree, and Ted Rusomanis of Haverhill as the lawyer, Fredrick Egerman. Gavin Davis, also of Haverhill, makes his debut with the Pentucket Players in the role of Count Magnus, the third point in Desiree’s love-triangle, while, Meredith Gouveia Thompson appears as Charlotte, Count Malcom’s wife.
For tickets or sponsorship opportunities visit online at pentucketplayers.org.
Charity car show planned; exhibitors needed
HAVERHILL — A charity car show to support Veterans Northeast Outreach Center in Haverhill will be held April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Haverhill campus of Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliot St. Please use the Elliot Street entrance.
This event is free to spectators, however, donations are encouraged.
The event will include food trucks, raffles and entertainment as well as a large number of cars and motorcycles of various kinds.
Cost for exhibitors is $10 to show your car/motorcycle and $20 to show and be eligible for awards to be presented in various categories.
VNEOC is a nonprofit that assists veterans and their families with basic food and shelter, housing, advocacy, counseling, peer support, case management, as well as VA benefits and claims assistance.
For vendor and sponsor opportunities send email to vneoccarshow@gmail.com.
Spring flower sale supports Merrimack Valley Hospice
HAVERHILL — The Friends of Merrimack Valley Hospice are accepting orders for tulips, hanging pansies, hydrangeas and African violets as part of their annual spring flower sale.
Order your flowers at homehealthfoundation.org and they will be available for “drive by” pickup on April 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Flowers By Steve, 14 Cross Road. Proceeds support the Friends of Merrimack Valley Hospice.
Learn about backyard beekeeping
HAVERHILL — The Trustees of Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway, and Frank Valadao of Soney Bees LLC of Haverhill, will present a backyard beekeeping demonstration and information session Sunday, April 3, at noon. This introduction to beekeeping will include how to find a good location for your hive, how to assemble the hive, and how to install a package of bees or 5-frame Nuc.
Information about maintaining and feeding honey bees, harvesting the bees, and preparing hives for winter are included. Valadao sells his products at 274 Lincoln Ave. and online at www.soneybees.com.
Participants will meet rain or shine at noon at Tattersall Farm in the parking lot area. In the event of severe weather conditions, check the Tattersall Farm FaceBook page for information. This event is offered as a free, educational community event. Donations will be gratefully appreciated.
Digital Equity Challenge deadline extended
HAVERHILL — The deadline to enter the Digital Equity Challenge presented by UMass Lowell’s iHub Haverhill and the Essex County Community Foundation has been extended to April 15.
The challenge is accepting entries for programs, projects, services, or ideas that increase digital capacity for a community in Essex County or the county.
Top applicants will be invited to pitch live before judges and win a share of $10,000 in cash prizes and other support, including a pipeline with ECCF for further grant funding, to launch their project.
The challenge is open to student teams, entrepreneurs, businesses and nonprofit organizations.
A live pitch event will be held April 27 at 6 p.m. at UMass Lowell’s iHub, located in the Harbor Place building at 2 Merrimack St.
