HAVERHILL — Recognizing that many college students suffer from anxiety and depression, Northern Essex Community College is working proactively to help identify students who are struggling and connect them with help.
In the two years it has been offered at the college, 130 members of the faculty and staff have completed the national Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) certification training through the college’s Center for Professional Development, college officials said.
The eight-hour training course teaches how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness and substance abuse disorders, officials said.
After completing the course and two-hours of self-paced work, participants take a test and become certified as Mental Health First Aiders.
The course is taught by Behavioral Science and Human Services Professor Kathleen Bartolini.
To learn more, contact Bartolini at kbartolini@necc.mass.edu or Sharon McManus at smcmanus@necc.mass.edu.
Golf tournament planned
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College is recruiting golfers and soliciting sponsors for its fourth annual golf tournament, which benefits the college’s 12 varsity athletic programs. The tournament will be held on Aug. 30 at 8:30 a.m. at the Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza St.
Open to the public, the fee for individual golfers is $180 (including green fees), 18 holes of golf with cart, breakfast and an awards lunch, a golfer gift bag, and an Under Armour gift.
Registration for the four-player scramble, best ball tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. A shotgun start and scramble is at 8:30 a.m. An awards luncheon and silent auction begins at 2 p.m.
Sponsorships range from $100 (tee sponsor) to $5,000 (limited to one sponsor).
Proceeds support athletic facility improvements, continued sports expansion, and programs that help student athletes reach their academic and athletic goals.
For more information, visit www.necc.mass.edu/engage/community-events/golf-tournament or contact Dan Blair at 978-556-3820 or dblair@necc.mass.edu.
"Tha Valley" Cultural Fair set for Aug. 28.
HAVERHILL — "Tha Valley" Cultural Fair is Aug. 28. Online performances are from 10 a.m. to noon followed by food, music, and live performances in the courtyard at 44 Merrimack St. from noon to 1 p.m., then an interactive presentation at 1 p.m. at the HCMedia studio at Harbor Place.
Haverhill Bank promotes employee to management position
HAVERHILL — Alison M. “Ali” Barker of Atkinson was recently promoted to branch manager of Haverhill Bank’s Salem, N.H., branch.
Barker joined the bank four years ago, beginning as a universal banker. Prior to her promotion, she served as assistant branch manager at the Haverhill Bank’s Rosemont office, 1094 Main St., Haverhill. As branch manager, Barker is responsible for maintaining the performance of the branch and providing leadership and supervision to staff.
Barker's local knowledge and banking experience will help her build and expand relationships with current and prospective clients, said Haverhill Bank President and CEO Thomas L. Mortimer.
Visit online at www.haverhillbank.com.
