GROVELAND
16 Carlida Road: Daniel L. and Dianne Gobeil to Daniel and Heather Higgins, $575,000
457 Main St.: Marshall and Morgan Millwood to Mark Combs, $519,000
HAVERHILL
88 Bateman St. Unit 88: Krista M. Nowlan to Amy Lessard, $359,900
59 Belmont Ave.: Nancy E. and Steven R. Esty to Deanna M. Mora and Logan K. Nichols, $530,000
38 Bennington St. Unit 38: Takashi Shingai to Emmanuel K. Che, $390,000
50 Bradford St.: Blue Moon Bro. Invs Inc. to Kenia Polanco, $575,000
28 Cedar St. Unit 28: Rosilia Gomez-Barranco to Gregory and Lisa M. Ezell, $370,000
112-114 Cedar St: Leonel M. Urbaez-Mendez and Veronica Vidal to Elizabeth Suarez-Pimentel and Edwin A. Suarez, $498,000
9 Curtis Ave.: Brendon J. and Monique Rolfe to John W. Wilder, $435,000
22 Dawn Cir.: Deborah and Thomas J. Nielsen to Annemarie and Ronald W. Clark, $544,000
13 Fernwood Ave.: Franco F. and Pamela Cordano to Joseph S. Zito, $613,000
38 Forest St.: Deirdre Duemling to Deann C. Jackson and Alphonso Wilhelmsen, $450,000
132 Fountain St.: Timothy N. Bogan and Linda J. Lanni to John Gusler and Janelle Terciak, $390,000
26 Front St.: Robert W. Foulkes and Deutsche Bank Natl TCo to Golden Brothers LLC, $200,000
2 Greenhill Farm Road Unit 2: Kelly and Michael Zukofski to Appleton Grove LLC, $210,000
99 Haseltine St.: Charlotte L. and Henry P. Zawadzki to Rafael Castillo and Patricia Ogando-Taveras, $535,000
22 Kristine Lane: Janet R. and John J. Luongo to Nicole Rewuski and David A. Rich, $830,000
69 Lawrence St.: New England Hm Buyers LLC to Ryan P. Milotte, $415,000
62 M St. Unit 62: Jose A. and Somara Morel to Ivelisse V. DeDelarosa, $375,000
85 Mercury Ter. Unit 85: Mercury Terrace RT and Quintin L. Tigs to Timothy Boyd, $292,500
161 Mercury Ter. Unit 161: Cheryl A. Barnes to Richard G. Duke, $330,000
199 Morgan Dr. Unit 199: Brian A. Wrisley to Dianne Gobeil, $335,000
215 River St. Unit 1: Michael Bartlett to Kristen Bartlett, $50,000
67 S Williams St.: 67 South Williams St. RT and Gary W. Oleson to Alexandra and Jamie Dedoglou, $600,000
29 School St.: LJH Realty LLC to Julio C. Zuniga, $555,000
9 Solitaire Dr.: Joseph Eldridge to Julissa Peralta, $610,000
77 Towne Hill Road: 77 Towne Hill Road RT and Rita Paulits to Michael and Leslie Gravito, $600,000
3 Washington Sq. Unit 7: Brian Belfiore to Frank and Jennifer Piessens, $140,000
21 Westchester Dr. Unit 21: 21 Westchester Drive RT and Kevin J. Dorr to Albert C. and Linda S. Corneau, $320,000
16 Woodland Park Dr. Unit 16: Jean E. and Michael E. Rockwood to Michael W. and Rita P. Stahl, $355,000
85 Woodmont Ave.: Susan B. Wheeler to Joanne and Nelson Burke, $420,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.