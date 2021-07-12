Public invited to police swearing-in ceremony    

HAVERHILL — Robert Pistone will officially be sworn in as Haverhill’s new police chief during a ceremony Friday, July 16, at 9:30 a.m. in City Hall's Nicholas J. Ross Auditorium, 4 Summer St. The public is invited and light refreshments will be served.
Capt. Pistone, a 22-year veteran of the Haverhill Police Department, was recently named chief by Mayor James Fiorentini following the recommendations of the city’s police chief interview panelists and a consultant hired to guide the city’s search for former Chief Alan DeNaro’s replacement. DeNaro retired for health reasons in May.
July 16 is also interim Haverhill Police Chief Anthony Haugh’s last day on the job. Haugh came out of retirement at the mayor’s request to temporarily lead the department after DeNaro retired until a new, permanent chief was chosen.
Fiorentini and Pistone are also planning to visit Jacqueline’s Convenience Store, 143 Locust St., the following morning, Saturday, July 17, at 9 a.m. for a meet-the-community event. The store is in the city’s Mount Washington neighborhood across the street from St. James Church.
