GROVELAND
231 Main St: Barnes RT and Stuart M. Barnes to Anthony M. and Sarah E. Scotti, $505,000
HAVERHILL
30-32 Arch St: Brian F. and Collin G. Smith to Rayprogress LLC, $359,900
9 Blye Rd: Vincent Dibiasio to Eric and Jillian Alaimo, $787,000
49 Brandon Rd: Gladys Martinez and Juan Urbaez to Jessica V. and William F. Novas, $525,000
65 Douglas St: Richard A. Maio to Edward and Mary Murray, $526,000
153 E Broadway: Kimberly N. and Patrick A. Petosky to Sherie and Warren Parr, $450,000
15 Ferry St: Hayden FT and Margot Hayden to Peterhuy Nguyen, $589,500
200 Forest St: Alyson Traficante to Taylor M. Day and Devan C. Mccarty, $610,000
12 Hunters Run Pl Unit 12: Eric J. and Kimberly A. Hurley to Ithaca Finance LLC, $20,000
6 Iris Way Unit 36: Brooke J. and Jarod M. Schena to Neil S. Fater, $515,000
89 Lincoln Ave: Kristin M. Goshorn to Gissel M. Chala-Batista and Rafael E. Chala-Puello, $480,000
26 Longview St: Makeover Pros LLC to Hania Brasali and Stephen N. Ng, $600,000
5 Mercury Ter Unit 5: Mercury Terrace RT and Quintin L. Tigs to Vencharla R. Rao and Sai P. Vencharla, $300,000
6 Morgan Dr Unit 6: Omayri E. Espinal-Gonzalez to Domenic and Shalea Decunto, $320,000
333 N Broadway: Bradford Unlimited Corp to Jordan T. and Lindsay M. Luffman, $700,000
320 Newton Rd: Gardella Rodney J Est and Helen L. Gardella to Maria G. Reynoso, $350,000
9 Parker Ln: Victor H. Caraballo to Jesse R. Avalos and Ashley Kerrigan, $815,000
95 Pleasant View Ave Unit 95: Joshua Stewart to Christina M. and Joshua D. Leonardi, $510,000
165-167 River St: Rachel Mcglew to Jossery Tejada, $560,000
58 S Pine St: Redfinnow Borrower LLC to Kara G. Fili and Stephen Serwacki, $477,000
625 W Lowell Ave Unit 19: Michelle L. and Steven A. Guilmette to Manuel Joaquin, $190,000
57 Washington St Unit 3D: Willie Olsen to Market Square T and Joan N. Maroskos, $245,000
500 Water St Unit A6: Beatrice M. White and Bayview Loan Servicing to Kaitlin A. and Marc A. Ghen, $170,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.