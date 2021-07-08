GROVELAND
37 Dwinnell St.: 37 Dwinnell Street RT and Chester Winkowski to Fadi Issa, $800,000
8 Graeme Way: Jessica R. and Thomas J. Russano to Kathleen Ercolini and David Murcko, $865,000
4 Harvard Road: Thomas J. Moriarty to Brandon J. Mccarthy, $420,000
HAVERHILL
7 Sister Road: Peter A. Alpert to Nikolai Averin, $350,000
40 Alton Ave.: Timothy P. Cassidy to Theresa L. Conn, $452,750
78 Blossom St., Unit 78: Karen L. Benson and Ernie E. Schimming to Justin Frederiksen, $260,000
30 Brandy Brow Road: Bonnie G. and John E. Schroth to Jae Rivas Inc, $275,000
319 Broadway: Martha S. Cedeno and Hector M. Ortego to Nelson Marin, $550,000
1001 Broadway Unit 1001: Gail E. and Jared S. Eaton to Joy Keller, $324,500
1352 Broadway: Debra A. and Richard F. Fogarty to Saida Hilario, $550,000
26 Coachmans Lane: David S. and Christine Habeeb to Brian J. Lafrance and Maryellen Croft-Lafrance, $651,000
11 Columbia Park: Michael J. Cordeiro to Maicky and Maria Arce, $450,000
10 Country Hill Lane Unit 10: Annmarie and James E. Beaulieu to Annette M. Leonard-Zupan, $340,000
19 Dover St., Unit 19: Eugenio and Luis Rozon to William N. Merrill, $213,000
39 Greenleaf St.: Michael Murach and Shawna Stemmler to Tiffany Ortega and Francisco J. Tineo, $453,500
7 Greenville St.: Chanel Ouellette RET and Peter Ouellette to Brenda Clevesy, $419,000
131 High St.: Maria Arce to Open Doors Inv Group LLC, $391,000
69 Jackson Street Ext.: Charlie Alicea to Maria Virgen-Maria and Domingo D. Batista-Paulino, $490,000
5 Leblanc St.: Thure Wester to Shactman FT 2020 and Lisa A. Shactman, $450,000
29 Lewis St.: Denise Laureano to Shahzad Butt and Muhammad Qazafi, $387,600
64 Monument St.: Amanda Lusas to Alexander Sullivan, $380,000
78 Morgan Dr., Unit 78: Daniela J. Santana to Ethan M. Gannett, $275,000
118 Portland St., Unit 1: Sefa and Yasemin Ozden to Madison R. Drouin, $270,000
11 Revere St.: Dewan and Jennifer L. Chatman to Nathan G. Raymond and Laurie L. Spindler, $475,000
178 River St.: Elizabeth and Matthew Lamontagne to Ana J. and David Cruz, $520,000
27 Rosewood Dr.: Kara T. and William W. Bogasky to Christine M. and Kathy J. Duffy, $540,000
236 Salem St.: Colleen F. and James M. Panici to Megan Bowen, $420,000
2 Smythe St.: Angel Hernandez and Hilguia Torres to Gabriel and Nicole Perez, $400,000
58 Village Woods Road: Kenny J. and Sandra K. Hartung to Anthony Vicari, $715,000
26 W Parish Ct., Unit 26: Reid B. Lewis to Nicole W. Sze-Ling and Gerson T. Lai-Ng, $392,500
432 Washington St.: Bread & Roses Housing Inc. to Airan N. Moscat, $175,000
8 York St.: Deanna and Matthew Maynard to Joseph F. Clerger and Esther J. Occilant, $415,000
