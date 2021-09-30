GROVELAND

95 King St.: Cheryl and Paul Raimondi to Daniel and Vera L. Goldberg, $495,000

488 Main St.: Christopher D. and Karen E. Shramko to Julia Centofanti and Connor Fitzgerald, $430,000

HAVERHILL

7 19th Ave. Unit 7: John J. and Sarah D. Danieli to Sun H. Smith, $425,000

55 Arch St.: Brittney R. Goodman to Juan E. Salazar, $450,000

86 Arlington St. Unit E: Elizabeth M. Smith to Erin Braker, $225,000

103 Brickett Hill Cir. Unit 103: Marcia K. Pratte to Elizabeth E. Bostic, $359,900

27 Carleton Ave.: Kessel FT and Cheryl Menzies to Dieudo Wabu-Muimpe, $640,000

47 E. Broadway: Rkaco LLC to Dorothy Madden, $360,000

52 Farrwood Dr. Unit 52: Moynihan Gary F Est and Ann M. Landry to Yudira Ocampo-Herrera, $287,000

91 Front 9 Dr.: Front 9 Drive LLC to Laurena M. Valente, $668,500

26 Front St.: Golden Brothers LLC to Keiry Baez and Obed Sanchez, $641,000

28 Grove St.: US Bank NA Tr to I&J Properties LLC, $219,900

174 Monument St.: Jodalmi RT and Jose L. Minaya to Catherine Avang-Nkeng and Jurvet Nkeng-Leke, $756,000

15 Northwood Ter.: James J. and Maura E. Tucker to Sarah Velilla and Andrew Zielinski, $258,000

23 Orchard Ave. Unit D: Judith A. and Larry G. Ballantine to Sofia G. Piazza, $250,000

29-a Orchard St. Unit 29a: Victoria Kulungian to Ramon Veras, $395,000

83 Pilling St.: Timothy Woodland to Kyle Logue, $565,000

129 Rosemont St. Unit 129: Harley D. Green to Mohcine Berradi, $360,000

132 S Pleasant St.: CL Partners 132 S Plsnt. T and Robert Landry to Wenebil M. Devargas and Carlos M. Fernandez, $535,000

3 Verndale St.: Taylor N. Gillette to James A. Mcgonigle, $425,000

215 Water St.: 215 Water Street RT and Michael J. Giorato to Mikes 215 Water St. Svc., $1,400,000

420 Water St.: William F. Graham to Graham 420 Water St. RT and James Graham, $450,000

14 Westford St.: Lourdes M. Fernandez to Leigh A. Martinez, $530,000

