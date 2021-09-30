GROVELAND
95 King St.: Cheryl and Paul Raimondi to Daniel and Vera L. Goldberg, $495,000
488 Main St.: Christopher D. and Karen E. Shramko to Julia Centofanti and Connor Fitzgerald, $430,000
HAVERHILL
7 19th Ave. Unit 7: John J. and Sarah D. Danieli to Sun H. Smith, $425,000
55 Arch St.: Brittney R. Goodman to Juan E. Salazar, $450,000
86 Arlington St. Unit E: Elizabeth M. Smith to Erin Braker, $225,000
103 Brickett Hill Cir. Unit 103: Marcia K. Pratte to Elizabeth E. Bostic, $359,900
27 Carleton Ave.: Kessel FT and Cheryl Menzies to Dieudo Wabu-Muimpe, $640,000
47 E. Broadway: Rkaco LLC to Dorothy Madden, $360,000
52 Farrwood Dr. Unit 52: Moynihan Gary F Est and Ann M. Landry to Yudira Ocampo-Herrera, $287,000
91 Front 9 Dr.: Front 9 Drive LLC to Laurena M. Valente, $668,500
26 Front St.: Golden Brothers LLC to Keiry Baez and Obed Sanchez, $641,000
28 Grove St.: US Bank NA Tr to I&J Properties LLC, $219,900
174 Monument St.: Jodalmi RT and Jose L. Minaya to Catherine Avang-Nkeng and Jurvet Nkeng-Leke, $756,000
15 Northwood Ter.: James J. and Maura E. Tucker to Sarah Velilla and Andrew Zielinski, $258,000
23 Orchard Ave. Unit D: Judith A. and Larry G. Ballantine to Sofia G. Piazza, $250,000
29-a Orchard St. Unit 29a: Victoria Kulungian to Ramon Veras, $395,000
83 Pilling St.: Timothy Woodland to Kyle Logue, $565,000
129 Rosemont St. Unit 129: Harley D. Green to Mohcine Berradi, $360,000
132 S Pleasant St.: CL Partners 132 S Plsnt. T and Robert Landry to Wenebil M. Devargas and Carlos M. Fernandez, $535,000
3 Verndale St.: Taylor N. Gillette to James A. Mcgonigle, $425,000
215 Water St.: 215 Water Street RT and Michael J. Giorato to Mikes 215 Water St. Svc., $1,400,000
420 Water St.: William F. Graham to Graham 420 Water St. RT and James Graham, $450,000
14 Westford St.: Lourdes M. Fernandez to Leigh A. Martinez, $530,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.