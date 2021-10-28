GROVELAND
602 Diane Cir. Unit 602: 602 Alyssa Dr. Grvland RT and Marion C. Weltler to Barbara H. Costa, $495,000
87 Gardner St.: Jennifer Rogers to Jacqueline M. and Joshua Manchester, $500,000
53 King St.: Michael A. and Stephanie E. Blomberg to John B. and Kari Scullin, $580,000
6 Lindsay Way Unit 6: Sarah F. Karr and Timothy P. Lima to Amy and Timothy Dziewit, $465,000
148 Main St.: TJC LLC to 148 Main Street RT and Bart Blaeser, $275,000
9 Pinewood Lane: Jessica R. and Michael-Philip Bragan to Jessica R. Bragan, $55,000
HAVERHILL
137 8th Ave.: Charles and Christine Sciacca to Raquel A. Uyeda, $632,000
60 Arlington St.: Helen R. Mulcahy T and Helen R. Mulcahy to Rosalie Adolphe, $421,000
31 Ayer St. Unit 31: Sharon Blackwell to Jessica V. and Robert E. Davis, $300,000
20 Benham St.: Medine and Soner K. Uguz to Moris R. Pleitez, $470,000
1051 Boston Road: Brett and Diane Lyons to Brooke Bayko and Camron Loiselle, $439,900
234 Broadway: Patrick J. English to James R. Leblond, $400,000
1231 Broadway: Nancy and Robert Hammond to Essex Mgmt. & Rlty. Prop. Inc., $282,500
113 Cedar St.: Jennifer and Juan J. Liberato to Louise R. Dalice, $298,000
61 Columbus Ave. Unit 1: J Bradford Brooks and Lloyd Jennings to M&J FT and Thomas J. Gondek, $450,000
124 Dwight St.: John D Olenio RET and John D. Olenio to Justine Zucco-Gutierrez and Omar A. Gutierrez, $405,000
404 Farrwood Dr. Unit 404: Mccarthy Brianna M Est and Brian J. Mccarthy to Corey J. Alexander and Nicole Luciano, $355,000
255 Ferry Road Unit 255: Jacqueline Berman to Thais Heideman, $335,000
27-29 Fountain St.: Victor Martinez to Victor Martinez and Elvinson R. Corporan, $200,000
15 Hall St: Andrea E. and Zachary F. Bernier to Ivila Lacerda and Rodrigo H. Silva, $390,000
12 Hamel Way Unit 12: Joseph Akiki and Alexandria Cunha to Matthew Tran, $397,000
2 Irving Ave.: William and Susan E. Belkus to Mark Noyes, $280,000
37 Lakewood Terr.: Kelly and Stefanie Sorrentino to Jennifer S. Bergevine and Stefanie Sorrentino, $630,000
28 Maxwell St.: Eileen K. Thugi to Drenill Brito-Monegro and Yanelbi Molina, $640,000
15 Midlake St.: Jacobsen Carl D Est and Jessica L. Murphy to Michelle Desroches, $428,000
16 Myles Standish Dr. Unit 8: Paul Ivnitskiy to Edward L. Saulnier, $231,000
17 Myles Standish Dr. Unit 10: Catherine Durette to Shirley Provencher and Denise E. Dwyer, $250,000
4 Richmond St.: Anita I. Sullivan to Abigail R. and Edward J. Bene, $635,000
643-645 River St.: Sacc Realty LLC to Adalgisa Gomez-Carrasco and Carlos Gomez, $600,000
38 Saltonstall Road: Brawley Ruth J Est and Alex Moskovsky to Heidy E. Rosario, $510,000
7 Springhill Ave.: Glenna Zalenski to Jessica N. Martin, $210,000
75 Steeplechase Ct. Unit 75: Gina M. Mcgrath to Maria L. Farias, $355,000
111 Summer St.: Mattd LLC to Kevin M. Monahan, $210,000
11 Thorndike St.: Benjamin F. Polanco to Edgar Polanco, $450,000
46 Washington St. Unit 402: Gail D. Decelle to Bradley J. and Melissa A. Towns, $170,000
155 Washington St. Unit 3: Clara Fenton to Zachary Tillman-Hare, $270,000
670 Washington St. Unit 670: Lisa M. Meucci to Emerson Dacruz, $440,000
100 Water St.: Bethany Homes Inc to Merrivista LLC, $13,915,294
320 Water St.: Jennifer S. and Jordan M. Bergevine to Erin C. and Kathryn F. Leinn, $540,000
179 Wilson St.: Jasia Properties LLC to Jocelyn A. and Joclyn A. Asuncion, $449,900
136 Winter St.: PJ RT and Peter J. Dizoglio to Winter 136 LLC, $1,525,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.