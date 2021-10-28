GROVELAND

602 Diane Cir. Unit 602: 602 Alyssa Dr. Grvland RT and Marion C. Weltler to Barbara H. Costa, $495,000

87 Gardner St.: Jennifer Rogers to Jacqueline M. and Joshua Manchester, $500,000

53 King St.: Michael A. and Stephanie E. Blomberg to John B. and Kari Scullin, $580,000

6 Lindsay Way Unit 6: Sarah F. Karr and Timothy P. Lima to Amy and Timothy Dziewit, $465,000

148 Main St.: TJC LLC to 148 Main Street RT and Bart Blaeser, $275,000

9 Pinewood Lane: Jessica R. and Michael-Philip Bragan to Jessica R. Bragan, $55,000

HAVERHILL

137 8th Ave.: Charles and Christine Sciacca to Raquel A. Uyeda, $632,000

60 Arlington St.: Helen R. Mulcahy T and Helen R. Mulcahy to Rosalie Adolphe, $421,000

31 Ayer St. Unit 31: Sharon Blackwell to Jessica V. and Robert E. Davis, $300,000

20 Benham St.: Medine and Soner K. Uguz to Moris R. Pleitez, $470,000

1051 Boston Road: Brett and Diane Lyons to Brooke Bayko and Camron Loiselle, $439,900

234 Broadway: Patrick J. English to James R. Leblond, $400,000

1231 Broadway: Nancy and Robert Hammond to Essex Mgmt. & Rlty. Prop. Inc., $282,500

113 Cedar St.: Jennifer and Juan J. Liberato to Louise R. Dalice, $298,000

61 Columbus Ave. Unit 1: J Bradford Brooks and Lloyd Jennings to M&J FT and Thomas J. Gondek, $450,000

124 Dwight St.: John D Olenio RET and John D. Olenio to Justine Zucco-Gutierrez and Omar A. Gutierrez, $405,000

404 Farrwood Dr. Unit 404: Mccarthy Brianna M Est and Brian J. Mccarthy to Corey J. Alexander and Nicole Luciano, $355,000

255 Ferry Road Unit 255: Jacqueline Berman to Thais Heideman, $335,000

27-29 Fountain St.: Victor Martinez to Victor Martinez and Elvinson R. Corporan, $200,000

15 Hall St: Andrea E. and Zachary F. Bernier to Ivila Lacerda and Rodrigo H. Silva, $390,000

12 Hamel Way Unit 12: Joseph Akiki and Alexandria Cunha to Matthew Tran, $397,000

2 Irving Ave.: William and Susan E. Belkus to Mark Noyes, $280,000

37 Lakewood Terr.: Kelly and Stefanie Sorrentino to Jennifer S. Bergevine and Stefanie Sorrentino, $630,000

28 Maxwell St.: Eileen K. Thugi to Drenill Brito-Monegro and Yanelbi Molina, $640,000

15 Midlake St.: Jacobsen Carl D Est and Jessica L. Murphy to Michelle Desroches, $428,000

16 Myles Standish Dr. Unit 8: Paul Ivnitskiy to Edward L. Saulnier, $231,000

17 Myles Standish Dr. Unit 10: Catherine Durette to Shirley Provencher and Denise E. Dwyer, $250,000

4 Richmond St.: Anita I. Sullivan to Abigail R. and Edward J. Bene, $635,000

643-645 River St.: Sacc Realty LLC to Adalgisa Gomez-Carrasco and Carlos Gomez, $600,000

38 Saltonstall Road: Brawley Ruth J Est and Alex Moskovsky to Heidy E. Rosario, $510,000

7 Springhill Ave.: Glenna Zalenski to Jessica N. Martin, $210,000

75 Steeplechase Ct. Unit 75: Gina M. Mcgrath to Maria L. Farias, $355,000

111 Summer St.: Mattd LLC to Kevin M. Monahan, $210,000

11 Thorndike St.: Benjamin F. Polanco to Edgar Polanco, $450,000

46 Washington St. Unit 402: Gail D. Decelle to Bradley J. and Melissa A. Towns, $170,000

155 Washington St. Unit 3: Clara Fenton to Zachary Tillman-Hare, $270,000

670 Washington St. Unit 670: Lisa M. Meucci to Emerson Dacruz, $440,000

100 Water St.: Bethany Homes Inc to Merrivista LLC, $13,915,294

320 Water St.: Jennifer S. and Jordan M. Bergevine to Erin C. and Kathryn F. Leinn, $540,000

179 Wilson St.: Jasia Properties LLC to Jocelyn A. and Joclyn A. Asuncion, $449,900

136 Winter St.: PJ RT and Peter J. Dizoglio to Winter 136 LLC, $1,525,000

