GROVELAND
No Transactions in this Town
HAVERHILL
7 11th Ave. Unit 7: Brian Holmes and Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, $262,827
64 Arlington St. Unit A: Bryan M. Comeau to Bradley J. and Melissa A. Towns, $230,000
5-7 Ashworth Terrace: Kathy A. Beam to Genesis and Vilmarie Rodriguez-Negron, $519,000
316-318 Broadway: Constance M. Mulvaney to Ronald M. Parisi, $200,000
1022 Broadway: Patricia and William Cavanaugh to Juan L. Cela and Zoila Caguana-Saeteros, $580,000
1485 Broadway: Thomas E. Lucier to Juan C. Rascon, $350,000
1 Coates Lane Unit 1: Maureen T. and Roger D. Turgeon to Sheryl L. Duffy, $424,900
34 Colby St.: Alexis Parolisi to Freddy O. Santiago and Brenna M. Wood, $425,000
49 E Broadway Unit 49: Rkaco LLC to Christopher M. Zybert, $424,900
50 Edgewood Ave.: Laurie M Smith RET and Laurie M. Smith to Pamela H. and Raymond E. Robinson, $395,000
19 Franklin St.: Peak Premises LLC to Eddie Sosa and Rigoberto A. Taveras, $545,000
Garrison Ave. Lot 9: Jacques Guiguizian to Amanda and Nathan Vincent, $50,000
Garrison Ave. Lot 10: Jacques Guiguizian to Amanda and Nathan Vincent, $50,000
Garrison Ave. Lot 11: Jacques Guiguizian to Amanda and Nathan Vincent, $50,000
24 Hammond Farm Road: Rachael E. and Harrison B. Wilson to Lisa L. Adamopoulos and Stephen A. Vitale, $688,000
19 Harding Ave.: Haf IRT and Debra A. Noury to Omar H. Vargas-Meckler, $450,000
101-103 High St.: Andulmohsin M. Muttaleb to 101-103 High Street LLC, $600,000
38 Highland Ave.: Charlotte A. Stratton to John S. Brown, $460,000
233 Hilldale Ave. Unit 233: Anthony A. Clancy to Devin L. Digiovanni and Ahana Gaia-Merriman, $390,000
431 Kenoza St.: John J. and Margaret Sandlin to Charlene and Michael Sandlin, $437,500
637 Lake St.: Erik R. and Miranda Lemay to Ken and Malinda Siegel, $880,000
57-59 Lamoille Ave.: Elaine B. and Erich B. Simmons to Mamadou R. Diallo and Thierno A. Sy-Savane, $640,000
14-16 Lockwood St.: Alcira Powell-Benenato and Andrew Benenato to Janette Zuluaga, $510,000
67 Melrose Ave.: J. A. Bond RT and Janet A. Bond to Bay Flow LLC, $270,000
158 North Ave.: Karen J. and Robert A. Peabody to Maria E. Rodas and Geovanny R. Almonte, $452,000
24 Parsonage Hill Road: Akstin FT and James Akstin to Kolleen M. Taylor, $622,000
23 Rochambault St.: Edison Lu and Huyen Nguyen to Asmaa A. and Noureddine Sahrour, $572,000
470 S Main St.: Valdez Enterprises LLC to Bertrice Closeville and Luc Francois, $575,000
47 S Prospect St.: Nilsa Infante-Polanco to Aljenis Cepeda, $375,000
52 S Prospect St. Unit 52: Michael Doherty and Aimee Soulios to Andrew G. Veilleux, $299,000
179 Ward Hill Ave.: 179 Ward Hill LLC to Div Ward Hill LLC, $8,927,605
119 Webster St.: Kieran Oconnell to Vanais Aranda and Massiel Lantigua, $633,000
5 Wellington Ave.: Eugene and Laurie J. Sheerin to Jean R. and Tandi N. Laguerre, $500,000
