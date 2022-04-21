GROVELAND
3 Muriel Road: Christina M. and Griffin T. Lausier to Alysia Decker, $520,000
HAVERHILL
7 11th Ave. Unit 7: Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Javier Cortes RET and Javier Cortes, $327,500
91 7 Sister Road: 91 Seven Sister RT and Giulia A. Day to Douglas and Maureen Naffah, $1,010,000
48 Ayer St.: Delta RT and Peter J. Dizoglio to Berline and Pierre Laurent, $1,010,000
37 Braewood Dr.: Michael J. Lewis to Danilo Henriquez, $580,000
134 Brickett Hill Cir Unit 134: Pamela Pearson LT and Mary P. Pearson to Elizabeth A. Morrow, $385,000
227 Brickett Hill Cir Unit 227: DB Supplemental Needs T and Arthur Bonin to Karen M. Jeffrey-Bramwell, $387,500
12 Caledonia St Unit 12: Alessandro Lomagno to Denise Tangomo, $432,500
32 Central St: Tat W. and Yok L. Chan to Elvin Ramirez-Gabin and Eduin A. Ramirez-Polanco, $530,000
38 Columbia Park: Edward R. and Elizabeth A. Morrow to Lauren and Matthew Mckenzie, $600,000
Corliss Hill Rd Unit 71B: Daniel S. and Mark A. Byra to Essex Cnty Grnbelt Assn, $400,000
73 Denworth Bell Cir Unit 73: Michaela B. Blaney to Julia L. Faucher, $479,900
390 Farrwood Dr Unit 390: Merrimack Vly Bldrs Inc to Danielle J. Harrison, $350,000
414 Farrwood Dr Unit 414: Liya Chen and Dana S. Rogers to Jennifer Chandler, $330,000
25 Fountain St: Dani Drew Properties LLC to Samuel Fauikner and Dennis Faulkner, $360,000
179-181 Grove St: John L. and Ellen Fotino to Matthew G. Valentine and Ericka J. Valle, $700,000
54 Hunters Run Pl Unit 54: Dawn Hamilton to Sue K. Griffin, $345,000
106 Keeley St Unit 106: Charles W. Schmidt and US Bank NA to Bay State Grn Soln LLC, $286,000
8 Lawrence St Unit 8: Lauren and Matthew S. Mckenzie to Erik Gillespie, $450,000
392 Main St: 392 Main St LLC to Celest Investments LLC, $400,000
90 Margin St: Kuliesh FT and Janet Fusco to Anthoula Noukas, $450,000
127 Merrimack St: 133 Merrimack LLC and 192 Merrimack Street LLC to AG Palmdale Real Owners, $25,700,000
160 Merrimack St: 133 Merrimack LLC and 192 Merrimack Street LLC to AG Palmdale Real Owners, $25,700,000
192 Merrimack St: 133 Merrimack LLC and 192 Merrimack Street LLC to AG Palmdale Real Owners, $25,700,000
25 Minot Ave: Minot Avenue T and Robert A. Lynch to James C. Mackay, $450,000
140 Old Ferry Rd Unit M: Robert G. Tremblay to New England Hm Buyers LLC, $175,000
23 Orchard Ave Unit F: Catherine Morse to Lauren A. Miller, $270,000
3 Parkview Ln Unit C: Stephen J. and Gina M. Leblanc to Lukas D. Kattar and Joseph L. Labrecque, $217,000
121 Pilgrim Rd Unit 121: Ellen High to Catherine E. Morse, $445,000
108 Portland St: Em-N-Es LLC to Alfonso Guglielmi, $550,000
38 Railroad St: Cioto RT and Paul A. Magliocchetti to Cioto&Johnson Dev LLC, $2,500,000
60 Railroad St: Niskanen RE Dev Inc to Cioto&Johnson Dev LLC, $800,000
11 S Warren St: Milot Inez F Est and Frances A. Bailey to Carlos O. Pineda, $375,000
17 Shepherd St: Redd LLC to Eric and Deborah C. Asvestas, $479,000
14 Silver Birch Ln: Jewnifer and Wady Grullon to Dawn and Michael Oshea, $680,000
54 Sterling Ln Unit 54: Carol A. Lane to Corey J. and Kathryn R. Allen, $345,000
95 Virginia Ave: Barnes Ralph R Est and Lisa C. Williams to Jason J. Wezesa, $410,000
625 W Lowell Ave Unit 10: Eric Afrwedson to D&G Realty Dev LLC, $197,000
144 Warrenton Rd: Deborah Fales to Rachael H. Fahey and Chase T. Rebidue, $440,000
56-58 Webster St: Atlantis Ventures LLC to Wendy Baez, $660,000
