FRIDAY, JUNE 24

AMESBURY: Amesbury Days

June 23 through July 4

Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com

ANDOVER: Summer Reading Scavenger Hunt

Explore the library with this family scavenger hunt

All day, All week, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals

More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.

(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)

Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street

Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals

For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: FCC Music Class (Ages 0-8)

9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register: www.communityactioninc.org

KINGSTON: Baby Bash

Fridays

9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Craft Classes

Last Friday of the month

9:30-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Family Storyime on the Patio

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

METHUEN: Sociable Seniors

10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: Tracy at 978-686-4080, ext.19 / tpekarski@nevinslibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Community Days at Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., 153 Chickering Road

Free. Must preregister: www.thetrustees.org/event/73884

PELHAM: Bingo

10 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.

Cost $13.50 for 13 games / Exact change appreciated

Sign up required: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com

SALEM: Salem Democrats Coffee & Conversation

10-11:30 a.m., via Zoom

To attend, email salemnhdems@gmail.com

NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Friendship is a Treasure (Ages 6+)

11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: MVCC Networking at Noon Luncheon

12-1:15 p.m., Wang’s Table, 46 Washington Street

Details: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

GROVELAND: Preschool Story Time (age 3+)

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

AMESBURY: Amesbury Days

- June 23 through July 4 -

Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com

ANDOVER: Summer Reading Scavenger Hunt

Explore the library with this family scavenger hunt

All day, All week, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals

More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.

(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)

Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street

Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals

For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com

METHUEN: Hazardous Waste Day

8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Transfer Station, 50 Huntington Ave

Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/hazardouswasteday

DERRY: The Meetinghouse Five

Help preserve the 1769 Meetinghouse in E. Derry with this competitive footrace and fun walk.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 E. Derry Road

Details: www.fotmh.org/race

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market – Opening Day

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

SALEM: SARL Public Anniversary Celebration

Featuring a giant yard sale, food, fun, games, and more. All are welcome.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Salem Animal Rescue League, 4 SARL Drive

Info: 603-893-3210 / www.sarlnh.org

HAVERHILL: Armed Forces Day Convoy

Convoy Vehicles meet at Haverhill Arts Centre Car Park, Helions Walk, Haverhill CB9 8DW at 10.30 a.m. for 11 a.m. start.

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillafdconvoy

HAVERHILL: FCC with Rockabye Beats (Infants and Toddlers)

Songs for all ages, live music, bilingual songs, dancing and more!

10:30-11:30 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

SALEM: Craft & Vendor Fair

Free admission. Raffles to benefit the PTA.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Soule Elementary School, 173 S. Policy Street

Info: email: frostedeventsne@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Pride Car Parade 2022

Hosted by South Church in partnership with Andover DIVERSE.

Line up at 11:30 a.m., Dundee Park, Dundee Park Drive

Info: www.facebook.com/southchurchinandover

HAVERHILL: FCC with Rockabye Beats (Ages 0-8)

Songs for all ages, live music, bilingual songs, dancing and more!

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Guild (18+)

2-4 p.m., via Discord, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / mvalenzuela@haverhillpl.org

PELHAM: Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks

Sponsored by Pelham Community Spirit

6 p.m., Village Green

Parking will be allowed at the schools with handicap parking at Meetinghouse Park.

Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

AMESBURY: Amesbury Days

June 23 through July 4 -

Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com

METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals

More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.

(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)

Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street

Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals

For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com

ANDOVER: Classic Car Show

Classic cars, hot rods, customs, cycles, and more!

Andover Center for History and Culture

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Main Street

Rain date: Sun., July 3

Cost: $20 show car entry (’89 and earlier)

Details: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org/classic-car-show

WINDHAM: Windham Pride Festival

Free family-friendly event with live music and drag performances, DJ Triana Wilson, rock painting, balloon art, lawn games, food trucks, and more.

12-4 p.m., Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road

More info: www.windhamdei.org

KINGSTON: ‘Senior’ Prom (Ages 40+)

Buffet, prizes, DJ, and more! Cash bar.

4-9 p.m., Kingston 1686 House, 125 Main Street

$50 per person

RSVP to 603-642-3637

More info: Barry at 603-670-4995

NORTH ANDOVER: Free Concert

Step back in time and enjoy the sounds of the BackTrack Oldies Band with songs from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. Bring your chair and your tapping toes!

4-6 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 72 Elm Street

Info: www.facebook.com/NATrinitarian

