FRIDAY, JUNE 24
AMESBURY: Amesbury Days
June 23 through July 4
Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com
ANDOVER: Summer Reading Scavenger Hunt
Explore the library with this family scavenger hunt
All day, All week, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals
More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.
(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)
Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street
Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals
For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: FCC Music Class (Ages 0-8)
9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register: www.communityactioninc.org
KINGSTON: Baby Bash
Fridays
9:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Craft Classes
Last Friday of the month
9:30-11 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Family Storyime on the Patio
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
METHUEN: Sociable Seniors
10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: Tracy at 978-686-4080, ext.19 / tpekarski@nevinslibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Community Days at Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., 153 Chickering Road
Free. Must preregister: www.thetrustees.org/event/73884
PELHAM: Bingo
10 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.
Cost $13.50 for 13 games / Exact change appreciated
Sign up required: 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com
SALEM: Salem Democrats Coffee & Conversation
10-11:30 a.m., via Zoom
To attend, email salemnhdems@gmail.com
NORTH ANDOVER: On Our Own Preschool Storytime (3-5 years)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Friendship is a Treasure (Ages 6+)
11 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: MVCC Networking at Noon Luncheon
12-1:15 p.m., Wang’s Table, 46 Washington Street
Details: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
GROVELAND: Preschool Story Time (age 3+)
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Teens
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
AMESBURY: Amesbury Days
- June 23 through July 4 -
Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com
ANDOVER: Summer Reading Scavenger Hunt
Explore the library with this family scavenger hunt
All day, All week, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals
More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.
(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)
Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street
Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals
For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com
METHUEN: Hazardous Waste Day
8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Transfer Station, 50 Huntington Ave
Info: www.cityofmethuen.net/hazardouswasteday
DERRY: The Meetinghouse Five
Help preserve the 1769 Meetinghouse in E. Derry with this competitive footrace and fun walk.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., First Parish Church, 47 E. Derry Road
Details: www.fotmh.org/race
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market – Opening Day
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
SALEM: SARL Public Anniversary Celebration
Featuring a giant yard sale, food, fun, games, and more. All are welcome.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Salem Animal Rescue League, 4 SARL Drive
Info: 603-893-3210 / www.sarlnh.org
HAVERHILL: Armed Forces Day Convoy
Convoy Vehicles meet at Haverhill Arts Centre Car Park, Helions Walk, Haverhill CB9 8DW at 10.30 a.m. for 11 a.m. start.
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillafdconvoy
HAVERHILL: FCC with Rockabye Beats (Infants and Toddlers)
Songs for all ages, live music, bilingual songs, dancing and more!
10:30-11:30 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
SALEM: Craft & Vendor Fair
Free admission. Raffles to benefit the PTA.
11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Soule Elementary School, 173 S. Policy Street
Info: email: frostedeventsne@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Pride Car Parade 2022
Hosted by South Church in partnership with Andover DIVERSE.
Line up at 11:30 a.m., Dundee Park, Dundee Park Drive
Info: www.facebook.com/southchurchinandover
HAVERHILL: FCC with Rockabye Beats (Ages 0-8)
Songs for all ages, live music, bilingual songs, dancing and more!
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Guild (18+)
2-4 p.m., via Discord, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / mvalenzuela@haverhillpl.org
PELHAM: Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks
Sponsored by Pelham Community Spirit
6 p.m., Village Green
Parking will be allowed at the schools with handicap parking at Meetinghouse Park.
Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org
SUNDAY, JUNE 26
AMESBURY: Amesbury Days
June 23 through July 4 -
Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com
METHUEN: 2022 US Bocce Nationals
More than 150 of the USA’s Top Bocce Players will descend on the Merrimack Valley/Boston Area to compete in four National Bocce Events.
(Mon., June 20 – Sun., June 26)
Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge Bocce Center, 459 Merrimack Street
Schedule of events: www.MethuenSonsOfItaly.com/bocce/2022usboccenationals
For more info: email joebocce@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Classic Car Show
Classic cars, hot rods, customs, cycles, and more!
Andover Center for History and Culture
9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Main Street
Rain date: Sun., July 3
Cost: $20 show car entry (’89 and earlier)
Details: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org/classic-car-show
WINDHAM: Windham Pride Festival
Free family-friendly event with live music and drag performances, DJ Triana Wilson, rock painting, balloon art, lawn games, food trucks, and more.
12-4 p.m., Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road
More info: www.windhamdei.org
KINGSTON: ‘Senior’ Prom (Ages 40+)
Buffet, prizes, DJ, and more! Cash bar.
4-9 p.m., Kingston 1686 House, 125 Main Street
$50 per person
RSVP to 603-642-3637
More info: Barry at 603-670-4995
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Concert
Step back in time and enjoy the sounds of the BackTrack Oldies Band with songs from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. Bring your chair and your tapping toes!
4-6 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 72 Elm Street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.