METHUEN — Decorated in a Polynesian theme with tiki statues and exotic-looking plants, the Clean River Project is now offering tours of the Merrimack River from a pontoon boat.
Rocky Morrison, president of the nonprofit, recently launched his tour boat business with the promise to put all profits into what the Clean River Project does best — remove junk from the river and its banks.
Morrison’s decorated tour boat allows for 20 passengers, with seating for all. It leaves from 1022 Riverside Drive at 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
A typical tour lasts nearly two hours. It involves a leisurely journey upriver to Dracut, then downstream to within sight of the Great Falls in Lawrence, before returning to his dock.
All along the way, Kristin Bachmann of Haverhill narrates.
She points out many sites of interest, such as Merrimack Park, an amusement park that opened in 1921 and was destroyed in the Great Flood of 1936, as well as E.M. Lowe’s Merrimack Park Drive-In theater, which once drew big crowds. The drive-in opened in 1940 and operated years later as a family-run business before closing in the 1980s.
Passengers will also see the remains of a former dance hall, and learn about water intake facilities for Methuen, Andover and Lawrence.
Wildlife abounds on the river, including gaggles of geese, eagles, heron, and swans that have made one section of the river their home in recent years.
“If people would like to rent out the boat for a private tour for their family and friends, that option is available as well, with a limited number of dates,” Bachmann said.
Passengers are invited to bring coolers with drinks and snacks.
For those interested in learning about the work of the Clean River Project, Morrison will take guests on a tour of his trash collection area and discuss his specialized equipment such as a crane that lifts heavy objects out of the river.
“We explain how we help keep the river clean,” Morrison said.
Morrison plans to soon introduce live music for group tours and also hold comedy nights.
For more information about booking a tour, call Clean River Project at 978-857-6680.
