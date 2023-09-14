Trout stocking coming up
The state plans to stock Plug Pond, which is officially called Lake Saltonstall, with trout sometime mid-month. For an update on fall stocking, visit online at mass.gov/trout.
What’s it gonna be?
Rumors are swirling that a major developer in the Merrimack Valley is buying three parcels on the Bradford side of the Basiliere Bridge along Middlesex Street. The Lamplighter wonders what is in the works.
Back in action
The Lamplighter was pleased to see Bradford Christian Academy has returned to the old Knipe School building after nearly a year’s absence. The old Knipe building had a number of water and mold issues that needed remediation. The Lamplighter noticed the parking lot and playground is filled once again.
Electrical work in progress?
The Lamplighter spotted Rice and Broulliard Electric company trucks at the former Krueger’s/Olivia’s restaurants on Essex Street. It must mean progress is being made for the opening of a new restaurant at the site by the owners of Joseph’s Trattoria in Ward Hill.
Walls rising
Speaking of Ward Hill, it appears that walls are being erected at the site of the former DiBurro’s Function Facility. The site is expected to be turned into new housing along with some retail space.
He’s an inventor!
During the Sept. 6 mayoral debate on Frank Novak’s Point of Reference show on HC Media, candidate George Eleftheriou mentioned he’d received a U.S. patent for an invention. After the show he explained to The Eagle-Tribune that his invention is called the “AT Universal Air Tools Holder with 7 Slots — Alitis Heavy Duty Garage Power Tool Organizer and Storage.” He says it’s available on Amazon and that it’s different than existing pneumatic tool hangers as it protects them from water and dust while offering shelf space for rechargeable batteries and rechargeable tools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.