Let bygones be bygones?
Former Harbormaster Tim Slavit says he’s looking to mend fences with Mayor James Fiorentini and is now supporting the mayor’s campaign for reelection. Slavit recently installed a Fiorentini campaign sign on the lawn of his home on Groveland Street, much to the surprise of the mayor who while passing by had to look twice. Slavit has been feuding with the mayor for over a year over a plan to bring a large tour boat to the city. The Lamplighter hopes that relationship will improve.
Oh! Daddy
Since Oh! Daddy’s moved out of a storefront at 125 S Main St. in Central Square a few years ago, people have been wondering what will become of the storefront. No one seems to know if it will become another food establishment or something else.
Shout out to the Methuen Fire Department
Members of the Methuen Fire Department rolled out the red carpet at their central station during Methuen Days, held on Saturday, Oct. 2. Hundreds of adults and children who dropped by for an open house were treated to free hot pizza and bottled water. Kids were handed gift bags filled with surprises while adults received free pump bottles of liquid soap.
Mike’s Sunoco news
Mike’s Sunoco on Water Street has been sold. But don’t worry, as Billy will still be there to pump your gas. The Lamplighter was told the business was sold to Joe Tucker, who operates a small repair shop on East Broadway, close to where it meets Groveland Street.
Great show
The Sept. 28 City Council meeting was as entertaining as any meeting in recent history. One female resident who arrived late demanded to be heard about a traffic concern. Her item was referred to the Traffic and Safety Committee. Councilor Mary Ellen Daly O-Brien didn’t hold back during comments about a proposed development at the former Friend’s Landing site and defended herself against another council member’s comments. Local architect Angelo Petrozelli called in and blasted the design of the project. Watch for yourself as the meeting is on HC Media.
Join the Breakfast Exchange Club
The Breakfast Exchange Club of Greater Haverhill is seeking new members and is planning a New Member Night on Oct. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Roma Restaurant in Bradford. Door prizes and appetizers are included.
Commented
