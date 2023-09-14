HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum is offering free guided walking tours as part of this year’s Trails & Sails series of fun, explorative and informative events.
Trails & Sails is presented by Essex National Heritage, a regional nonprofit that works to preserve and enhance natural, cultural, and historic resources around Essex County.
Tour the historic Bradford Center on Friday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. Highlights include Kimball and Haseltine homes, Kimball Tavern, Bradford Academy, and First Church of Christ. This event will be canceled in the event of extreme rain or heat. Tour the Greenwood Cemetery on East Broadway on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 9 a.m. This is resting place of several literary figures. Register for these tours by emailing info@buttonwoods.org or by calling 978-374-4626.
Take part in a Bella Building Tour with local historian Thomas Spitalere on Friday, Sept. 15, at 11 a.m. Stroll the streets of historic downtown Haverhill and explore the city’s rich Italian culture and architectural history. Explore the part of the Italian district that includes River Street and Washington Street and the lower part of Mt Washington. Please wear comfortable shoes. Reservations required by calling 978-376-2807.
A spiritual quest weekend at the Hilldale Cemetery is Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16. Join the Essex County Ghost Project and Witches Wonder for two “spooktacular” evenings of haunts and fun. For kids, adults and dogs. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Register by calling Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807 or thomasspitalere@yahoo.com.
Hike the Freeman Memorial Trail at John Greenleaf Whittier’s Birthplace and day during Trails & Sails, during daylight hours. The approximately half mile loop sweeps around the historic house, up into the woods, and back down the fields. Each of the 13 stops along the way includes a piece of John Greenleaf Whittier’s poetry describing the landscape or an selection from one of his early biographers. Pick up a brochure from the box just inside the stonewall when you arrive. Parking is available along Whittier Road or on the field by the apple trees. Come prepared to walk over grass and dirt in the woods. Bug spray is recommended.
Open house at the Rocks Village Historic Handtub House and Toll House Museum takes place Sunday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy a picnic lunch overlooking the Merrimack River, then wander through the Hand Tub House and the Toll House Museum at your own pace.
Next weekend’s events will be announced next week. For more information visit trailsandsails.org/events.
