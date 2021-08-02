Teachers unions are calling on the Baker administration to set a statewide mask mandate for public school students returning to classes this fall.
On Friday, the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education issued new guidance "recommending" that students in sixth grade and below wear face coverings indoors when classes begin in the fall.
The state agency "strongly recommends" that unvaccinated students and staff wear masks in indoor settings and recommends students who are vaccinated be allowed to attend schools unmasked. The guidance encourages school districts to develop masking rules "based on their own particular circumstances."
The move follows new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which now recommends universal indoor masks for all K-12 teachers, staff, students and school visitors nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.
But teachers unions say the state's response doesn't go far enough. They want a statewide mandate on face coverings for students up to the sixth grade.
Beth Kontos, president of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, said concerns about the COVID-19 delta variant and the likelihood that vaccines won't be available for children 12 and under until after school year begins means masks are one of the few ways to protect teachers and students.
"Until we can get all school-aged kids vaccinated, basic public health precautions like masking are the bare minimum needed to keep our students and their vulnerable family members safe," Kontos said.
Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, a union representing more than 100,000 educators, called the recommendation a "reckless decision" and accused the Baker administration of ignoring public health experts.
"Children too young to be vaccinated remain at unnecessary risk under DESE’s plan, as do communities where vaccination rates remain low," she said.
Both teachers' unions are urging local school committees to set mask mandates that go beyond the state's recommendation.
The demands add to pressure on the Baker administration to beef up masking requirements for schools as the new year approaches.
Earlier this month, the American Academy of Pediatrics issued guidelines suggesting that all students and teachers begin the school year wearing face coverings.
Last week, more than 200 doctors and medical experts called on the state to implement universal mask requirements for schools this fall based on federal health recommendations.
In its new guidance, the CDC now says even vaccinated people should return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. experiencing surges in COVID-19 infections.
Four Massachusetts counties, including Suffolk County, qualify as areas of "substantial" or "high" transmission, according to the CDC. The others are Barnstable, Dukes and Bristol counties.
Baker said last week that he doesn't intend to reimpose statewide COVID-19 restrictions such as a travel ban that were rescinded at the beginning in the summer.
He defended the new recommendations and pointed out that Massachusetts is "in a much different place" than the rest of the country with one of the highest vaccination rates in the nation.
"This new guidance was developed to be as simple and straightforward as possible, and we also tailored it to Massachusetts," he said Friday. "We will continue to double down to protect those who are most at risk here in Massachusetts."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
