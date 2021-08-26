HAVERHILL -- More than 200 people attended an event held Thursday, Aug. 19 to support L'Arche Boston North, a nonprofit supporting adults with physical and intellectual disabilities.
The fundraiser was held Thursday night, Aug. 19 at the Bradford Country Club and was co-hosted by the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce.
The fundraiser is the official kick-off of Haverhill's Restaurant Week, which runs from Aug. 20-26. This year's Longest Table premier sponsor was Pentucket Bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.