HAVERHILL — The city is looking to hire a senior animal control officer to replace longtime officer Michelle Cannon and also an assistant.
According to the mayor’s office, Cannon resigned effective Saturday, July 24, with no stated reason. Cannon has worked for the city since 2004.
Cannon’s former assistant, Brad DiCenzo, resigned in April and now serves as North Andover’s animal control officer.
Officials in the mayor’s office said the city has received a number of applications for both jobs and expects to fill one or both positions as soon as possible, however, the city is still accepting applications until July 28.
“Newly appointed Police Chief Robert Pistone is working on a plan to ensure coverage until one or both positions are filled,” said Shawn Regan, spokesman for Mayor James Fiorentini.
Fiorentini said Cannon has done a great job and the city is proud of her service.
“Unfortunately, it has been difficult over the years to keep animal officers,” Fiorentini said. “It is an extremely demanding position. We have posted the positions and the new chief and I are working together to come up with a temporary solution.”
According to a job posting on the city’s website, the senior animal control officer works directly for the police department and the job pays between $742 and $829 per week.
The assistant position, which is listed as an animal control officer, pays between $635 and $734 per week, according to a city job posting.
Duties of the job include enforce the licensing of all dogs and enforcing all laws regarding cats, dogs and other animals; working in areas where there are mad dogs, cats, rats, squirrels, and other animals and disposing of them according to law; picking up all animals that are struck and injured by motor vehicles and disposing of all dead animals according to law.
Other duties include chasing and recover lost cows, pigs, horses, and other farm animals, responding to complaints received by the police department, maintaining the animal shelter and confining, cleaning, and feeding animals, and maintaining reports of daily activities.
