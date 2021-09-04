HAVERHILL — The Historic Highlands Neighborhood Association will hold a "meet the candidates" event on Sept. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. in White's Park, which is opposite the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Mill Street. Rain date is Sept. 15.
This meet-and-greet event is a way for voters to speak directly to the candidates for various political offices in the city.
Three people are running for mayor, 17 are running for city council and four are running for school committee. All candidates have been invited.
Nonprofit seeks donations
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill-based nonprofit, 411 Cares, is seeking donations of cash, gift cards, sealed deli meats, individually wrapped snacks and cheese.
The organization hosts a daily lunch program for veterans, seniors and the homeless, collects and distributes personal care items to targeted groups in the community. It also provides referrals to addiction treatment and offers support groups and resources to parents of children with addictions, while collaborating with various local agencies, including police and fire, to provide direct relief to people who are experiencing poverty, food insecurity, homelessness and joblessness.
Donated items, which are tax deductible, can be dropped off at 285 North Broadway. Leave items on the front porch or contact Dee O'Neil at 978-857-7696.
Vendor space available for September craft fair
HAVERHILL — Vendor space is available for the First Church of Christ Bradford Sept. 18 craft fair. The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Bradford Common. Spaces are $35 for a 10-by 10-foot space and can be reserved by calling 978-374-1114. Vendors must provide their own tables and chairs. Lunch, baked goods and raffles will be provided by the church during the fair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.