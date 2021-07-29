Do you know what this is?

Courtesy photoRufus Chase House, 148 Main St.

If you know the answer, send your response to The Haverhill Gazette by:

Mailing to: Thanks for the Memories, c/o Haverhill Gazette, 100 Turnpike St., North Andover, MA 01845

Emailing to: Bkirk@hgazette.com

Last week’s photo, courtesy of the Trustees of the Haverhill Public Library, Special Collections Department, is of the Rufus Chase House, 148 Main St. It was previously owned by the Knights of Columbus, later Dole and Childs Funeral Home (1932).

Kathy Sciacca and Milton Taylor both correctly identified the historic building.

  

