If you know the answer, send your response to The Haverhill Gazette by:
Mailing to: Thanks for the Memories, c/o Haverhill Gazette, 100 Turnpike St., North Andover, MA 01845
Emailing to: Bkirk@hgazette.com
Last week's photo, courtesy of the Trustees of the Haverhill Public Library, Special Collections Department, was of the Knipe shoe factory, Ward Hill, Bradford, Haverhill, during a strike possibly in 1922. The image shows the sidewalk outside the factory, men and women dressed in street clothes walking from right to left, and the factory in background.
Ted Gaiero Jr. correctly guessed it is a picture of the old shoe factory in Ward Hill which is now Joseph's Trattoria restaurant.
