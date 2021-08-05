If you know the answer, send your response to The Haverhill Gazette by:
Mailing to: Thanks for the Memories, c/o Haverhill Gazette, 100 Turnpike St., North Andover, MA 01845
Emailing to: Bkirk@hgazette.com
Last week’s photo, courtesy of the Trustees of the Haverhill Public Library, Special Collections Department, is of Winter Street at Vine Street. Atlantic gas station on the right, houses on its left. Several men in front of gas station; cars parked on side and street. Men not identified. Image mid 20th century.
Milton Taylor correctly identified it as the corner of Vine and Winter streets, noting it was also the former location of Shanahan and Trinity ambulance companies.
Kathie Sciacca also correctly identified the location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.