HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini said he plans to resume talks with the City Council about changing the decades-old at-large electoral system to a mixed system of ward and at-large representation after receiving a letter Tuesday from a group of civil rights lawyers working on behalf of the city's minority residents.
The Boston-based group Lawyers for Civil Rights is threatening to bring a voting rights lawsuit against the city if it doesn't voluntarily change its electoral system. The issue was raised with the City Council last year, but progress stalled due to the pandemic.
Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of the Boston-based Lawyers for Civil Rights, told the mayor that on behalf of minority voters led by the Latino Coalition of Haverhill, electoral change is necessary to ensure the city’s compliance with the federal Voting Rights Act.
"When all of a public body’s seats are elected city-wide, as is the case with Haverhill’s City Council and School Committee, that can dilute the vote of communities of color, allowing a majority voting bloc to win 100% of the seats in 100% of the elections and depriving communities of color of equal voting opportunity," Espinoza-Madrigal said.
Nine city councilors and six School Committee members, plus the mayor, all elected at-large, represent Haverhill's approximately 64,000 people. Currently, all are white.
Espinoza-Madrigal said people of color account for nearly 30% of Haverhill's population and that number is likely to rise when Census 2020 data is released in the coming weeks. Haverhill is broken up into seven voting wards, and those who support shifting to a ward-based system say it could benefit voting sectors such as Ward 1 — the racially diverse Mount Washington area.
The city is one of just a few in Massachusetts yet to adopt a system of electing city councilors from wards. Lawrence and Methuen both use wards or districts, as do Gloucester, Amesbury, Newburyport and Salem.
Fiorentini said the city could be subject to a potentially costly lawsuit if it doesn't comply with Lawyers for Civil Rights' request.
"Every city that has been sued has had to pay a lot of money to this group," he said. "We should do this without being sued so we don't cost the taxpayers of the city."
Now, Fiorentini said he is seeking a legal opinion as to how the city can move forward with making the change, then plans to meet with the civil rights lawyers.
Haverhill Public Schools are even more diverse than the city as a whole, Espinoza-Madrigal said, with approximately 50% students of color.
"Despite this composition and the rapid growth of communities of color, the City Council and School Committee are all white and have been so for virtually all of Haverhill’s history," he said.
Manuel Matias, president of the Latino Coalition of Haverhill, said the City Council and School Committee do not reflect what he called "Haverhill’s rich diversity."
"We need fair representation in Haverhill,” Matias said. “Changing the current election system would be a good start.”
Haverhill resident Kalister Green-Byrd, a longtime community volunteer, said the right of representation is "fundamental to our democracy."
"Haverhill’s communities of color deserve to have their voices heard,” said Green-Byrd, an African American supporter of the Latino Coalition.
Espinoza-Madrigal said that in 2019, following two years of litigation, the city of Lowell settled a federal lawsuit filed by Lawyers for Civil Rights, ultimately agreeing to change to a district-based electoral system for both the School Committee and City Council.
He said that faced with a similar voting rights lawsuit, city officials in Worcester have announced that they will also move away from an all at-large method of electing their School Committee.
Fiorentini said his efforts to have the question placed on last November's ballot were hindered by councilors who wanted to give voters more time to be informed of the issue and understand it.
"It takes an extraordinary amount of courage for a councilor to support something that might get you voted out of office," the mayor said. "If you run for an at-large seat and finish in sixth, seventh or eighth place, you are still on the council, but in a ward system you're off. I understand the dilemma councilors face."
At a council meeting in May 2020, City Solicitor William Cox was prepared to ask councilors' permission to submit a home rule petition to the state Legislature, seeking approval for Haverhill to have a special citywide vote last November.
Councilors unanimously decided, however, that due to the pandemic and the difficulty of informing voters of what a change in the city's electoral system means, it was not the time to put the request on the ballot and to consider placing it on the November 2021 ballot.
"Activists know what this issue is about, but regular people don't know what this is about," Council President Melinda Barrett said of a change to ward and at-large councilors.
Barrett said that mixed representation would be more inclusive of all residents and that she is in talks with the City Clerk about putting the question before voters on this November's city ballot.
"What we've discussed is having four at-large and seven ward councilors, for an increase in representation from the current nine councilors to 11," Barrett said. "But even if voters supported the change, the earliest we could have ward and at-large councilors on the ballot is the 2023 election."
Barrett explained that every 10 years districts are redrawn based on the census, which she could happen within the next few months.
Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua opposes ward councilors, calling them an "incumbent's dream."
"For an incumbent such as myself, there would be less voters I'd have to worry about," he said.
