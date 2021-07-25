HAVERHILL — Local Wildflower Montessori schools, Wisteria Montessori at 76 Merrimack St., Marigold Montessori at 26 White St. and Snowdrop Montessori, which slated to open this September at 181 Washington St., will host a community block party on the boardwalk at Harbor Place on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. Rain date is Aug. 8.
The event will include free, family-friendly activities including an exhibit of original artwork by the children of Marigold and Wisteria Montessori schools, a community mosaic project led by local artist Faith Benedetti and interactive science experiments. Children can participate in yoga, music and dance activities.
Youth organizations, VIP (Violence Intervention & Prevention), The Merrimack Valley NAACP Youth Council and the Model UN will be sharing information and hosting activities. Youth bands from Be Imagine Music Studio will perform, and Melanie Capalbo of Rise will lead a dance demonstration.
The public library will have free books and giveaways for all ages, as well as information on library services. Wisteria Montessori School will be offering school tours.
A screening of the movie, "From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler" is at sundown. For a list of events, visit the Boardwalk Block Party Facebook page or send email to wildflowerblockparty@gmail.com.
The art curriculum used for the children’s exhibit and the block party programming are made possible by generous grant funding from the Haverhill Cultural Council.
Vendor space available for September craft fair
HAVERHILL — Vendor space is available for the First Church of Christ's Sept. 18 craft fair. The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Bradford Common. Spaces are $35 for a 10-by 10-foot space and can be reserved by calling 978-374-1114. Vendors must provide their own tables and chairs. Lunch, baked goods and raffles will be provided by the church during the fair.
Temple Emanu-El welcomes rabbinic intern
HAVERHILL— Temple Emanu-El of Haverhill recently welcomed Elisheva (Elli) Pripas, a rabbinic student from Hebrew College, as rabbinic intern. Beginning Aug. 1, she will be assisting Cantor Vera Broekhuysen, spiritual leader of Temple Emanu-El, with High Holy Day and selected Shabbat services and working with the religious school students and faculty.
"Elli Pripas is a warm and wonderful service leader and a seasoned educator, as well as a lovely singer,” Broekhuysen said. "I look forward very much to her internship with Temple Emanu-El and all of the knowledge, compassion, and ruach (spirit) she brings to our community."
Pripas is entering her third of six years of rabbinical school at Hebrew College, where she is also pursuing a Master of Jewish Education. After working for two years in Hebrew schools in the Boston area, she is excited to be the rabbinic intern at Temple Emanu-El this year. She also loves singing, and previously was an ensemble member for Friday night services with her congregation in Minneapolis. She also was involved in Jewish social justice organizing as a member of Jewish Community Action's Leadership Team for their Decriminalizing Communities work.
Pripas served for three years as an AmeriCorps member, working with educational and nonprofit organizations in Minneapolis-St. Paul. She also has been an advocate for survivors of domestic and sexual violence for five years.
Haverhill to be declared a Purple Heart Community
HAVERHILL — Haverhill will be the latest community in Massachusetts to be named a Purple Heart Community when it celebrates National Purple Heart Day on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. in GAR Park. The public is invited.
During the event, one Haverhill resident will be pinned with the Purple Heart, which is awarded to those members of the military who were killed or injured in combat.
Mayor James Fiorentini will read a proclamation naming Haverhill a Purple Heart Community in collaboration with the Military Order of the Purple Heart organization.
Organizers are asking businesses to show their support with purple themed decorations along with the American flag and are also being asked to provide a special feature or service commemorating the day.
"We're asking businesses to be creative and come up with ways to commemorate the day such as a themed meal or discounts for veterans," Haverhill Veterans Services Officer Luis Santiago said.
The event is being organized by Santiago, Keith Gopsill, Jr. Vice Commander of VFW Post 29, and City Councilor Thomas Sullivan.
