HAVERHILL — The music scene in Haverhill is all abuzz with three Haverhill artists being nominated in various categories for this year’s New England Music Awards.
Haverhill’s nominees are: Singer/songwriter Maximilian Wentz, who is nominated for New Act of The Year; songwriter and performer Veronica Lewis, who is nominated for Blues Song of the Year and Blues Act of the Year, and singer/songwriter Liz Bills, who was nominated in five categories.
The public can take part in helping to decide the winners by voting online at www.nemusicawards.com. Click on the link to Vote Now, then under the artists’ nomination category, click the button next to their name then scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on “Submit.”
Voting closes Aug. 31.
Wentz recently released a new music video of his song, “Sorry,” in which he tells of his struggle to comprehend the effects of Alzheimer’s/dementia on his grandmother.
“It is my most personal song,” he said, noting his music video was filmed in Haverhill.
Veronica Lewis, who was named the Boston Music Awards 2020 Blues Artist of the Year, says her song, “You Ain’t Unlucky” reflects on how she deals with life, especially when things are tough.
“It’s not always easy, but if I look deep enough, I can always find something to be grateful for,” Lewis said.
In February, Lewis, 17, released her debut album “You Ain’t Unlucky,” which debuted #2 on the Billboard Blues Chart; #1 on iTunes; #1 on the national Roots Music Report, and was #1 in the Roots Music Report in New England for 27 consecutive weeks.
Bills released her debut album, “Liz Bills & the Change,” in August. Bills is nominated as Female Performer of the Year, Digital Performer of the year, Pop Act of the Year, Video of the Year, “Wi-Hi”, and Song of the Year, “Wi-Hi”.
“It’s about my social media and cell phone addiction issues and how they’ve affected my mental health in a bad way,” she said about the song she wrote prior to the start of the pandemic.
Bills’ album is available at www.lizbills.com.
Veronica Lewis’ album is available at www.youaintunlucky.com.
See Wentz’ music video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=KiDah2yUKBI.
See Lewis’ music video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=LqqGvioSa9k.
See Bills’ music video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=z2ixwf2EKsk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.