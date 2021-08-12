Community-focused fun was on tap Tuesday night in Haverhill, Methuen and North Andover as residents and police departments joined forces for an evening of free cookouts and neighborhood camaraderie during the anti-crime effort known as National Night Out.
The Haverhill Police Department partnered with the Massachusetts State Police to bring K-9 demonstrations and an AirWing flyover to this year's event, which took place at Swasey Field on Blaisdell Street.
Officers grilled hot dogs and hamburgers for hundreds of attendees, while Greater Lawrence Family Health Center provided COVID-19 vaccines through its mobile vaccination unit. Several city nonprofits and community groups, including Haverhill Promise, 411 Cares, the YMCA, UTEC and Haverhill High School’s Violence Intervention and Prevention Program set up booths around the field and handed out giveaways and other items, sharing information on how to get residents involved in their programs.
“National Night Out is probably one of my favorite events of the year,” Chief Robert Pistone said. “It’s a great example of community policing and the support for our department has been great. People have been coming up to us letting us know they support what we do. We’re fortunate to have positive relationships with our citizens and this is a fantastic event with nice weather and great people.”
Pistone said the event, paid for out of the department’s annual budget, was a great use of resources.
“You see the joy it brings to people and it’s worth every penny," he said. "We’re really happy to do it.”
Methuen hosted pop-up style Night Out events, with the largest being at Tenney Park on Tenney Street. That event, sponsored by the Methuen Arlington Neighborhood group, featured food, raffles and an ice cream social, which was hosted by St. Andrews Church.
All children went home with gifts: The Nevins Library supplied books, while the MAN Inc. group supplied lawn games, sidewalk chalk, bubbles and other toys. Bicycles donated by the police and fire departments as well as North Face backpacks were also raffled off, organizer Linda Soucy said.
The North Andover Police Department and the North Andover Merchant's Association also hosted an event at Hayes Stadium behind the North Andover Middle School.
Since its inception in 1984, National Night Out has worked to make neighborhoods safer by promoting partnerships between police and the community, neighborhood camaraderie and awareness of police programs in the community, including anti-crime and drug prevention efforts.
