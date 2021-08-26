Pentucket Kiwanis award three $1,000 scholarships  

HAVERHILL — Three local high school seniors were honored at the annual Pentucket Kiwanis Club Scholarship Night held at Maria’s Family Restaurant Galleria Banquet Room.
Kinneal Dickens, of Merrimac, was awarded the $1,000 Pentucket Kiwanis Club Scholarship. She attended Pentucket Regional High School and plans on majoring in business. She said she is excited about entering “a male dominated” profession.
Thanasi Dimopoulos, of Haverhill, was awarded the $1,000 David Lowes College Scholarship. He attended Haverhill High School and will be attending the University of Connecticut majoring in chemical engineering.
Damiana Cacoj, of Haverhill, was the recipient of the $1,000 Ann Mootrey Nelson College Scholarship. She attended Whittier Vo-Tech and will be attending UMass Lowell, where she plans on studying nursing.
Pentucket Kiwanis Club President Phil Banks and Technical and Vice-President Lori Luponi handed out framed award certificates along with the $1,000 checks.
