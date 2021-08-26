HAVERHILL — The stage lights have hardly cooled down since the Pentucket Players presented their spring comedy-drama, “Mass Appeal,” in the Nicholas J. Ross Auditorium in city hall.
The group is now preparing for its Labor Day weekend production of the classic musical-fairytale, “Into the Woods.”
James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching, officials with the Pentucket Players said.
The story follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.
Performances are Friday and Saturday, Sept. 3 and 4, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 5, at 5 p.m. There are no matinee performances.
All seats are reserved and may be obtained by visiting the group’s website, www.pentucketplayers.org. Social distancing options will be available.
The production, directed by Haverhill resident John Buzzell — with music direction by John Eldridge of Bradford — features a cast of 18 performers from throughout the Greater Boston, Cape Ann and New Hampshire areas.
The fully-staged production marks the group’s return to presenting live musical theatre after a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic.
Settings are by David Bilodeau of Epping, New Hampshire. Choreography is by Alex Skaggs of Wilmington.
The production features an 11-piece orchestra under the direction of John Eldridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.