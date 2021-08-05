Alicia Catalano has been singing since she could talk, or at least that’s what her mom tells her.
At 6, she started playing piano, and by 12, she had taught herself how to play guitar.
The recent Northern Essex Community College graduate and Newburyport resident was born into a musical family, too. Her mother loves to sing and had aspirations to be a musician when she was young. Her grandfather was a drummer and passed his skills on to her.
As a teenager, she formed a band with her brother and her uncle and played shows around Greater Newburyport.
In June 2019, Catalano and her brother, Nick, opened concerts in Cohasset and Cape Cod for famed jazz-rock group Blood, Sweat & Tears.
“It was the coolest experience we could have had on this journey,” Catalano said at the time. “It was a lot of fun, and the guys in Blood, Sweat & Tears are amazing at everything they do. They put on an awesome performance.”
The siblings also joined Blood, Sweat & Tears that December at Blue Ocean Music Hall on Salisbury Beach.
This past November, the 20-year-old musician, who goes by Alicia Malana — her first and middle name — onstage, released her debut single, “Forgive,” on streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and YouTube. The song, which has a country-pop sound, features Nick, 23, on guitar.
“It’s really nice to be able to share a hobby with your sibling or your family member,” Catalano says.
She has been writing songs for as long as she can remember. Even at the age of 4, she would ask her mom, Brenda, to write down lyrics as she dictated them.
“I would just babble on forever,” she says, adding that she eventually acquired a recorder that she would sing into.
These days, Catalano sits down and writes whatever she feels in the moment, “whether I’m babbling or there’s a specific subject I want to focus on,” she says.
“I don’t write verse and then chorus,” the musician says. “I just write whatever comes to me first.”
Her influences include Kacey Musgraves, Taylor Swift and Maren Morris.
Pursuing her own path
In May, Catalano graduated from NECC in Haverhill with an associate’s degree in music.
“To be able to say that I have a degree in music is pretty cool,” she said.
Catalano attended Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary, Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary and Rupert A. Nock Middle schools in Newburyport before transferring out of the district to attend Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School in Haverhill.
At Whittier Tech, she studied culinary arts, served as class president, and was captain of both the soccer and track teams.
“I had a lot of opportunities there, which was really cool for me to sort of come out of my shell,” she says.
The transition from high school to college was not an easy one for Catalano, who says that she had too many passions and did not wish to commit to a single career path.
She ultimately chose Northern Essex due to its affordability and the opportunity to live at home while she studied.
“I’m such a homebody,” Catalano says. “I didn’t really feel the need to go away to college.”
By attending community college, she also felt she had better opportunities to pursue other ventures.
Though mostly self-taught, Catalano also attended West Newbury School of Music for voice, piano and guitar lessons. While at Northern Essex, she worked as a teacher at the school for about a year.
“I loved it so much, and I’m so thankful for the parents that I have who put me into all those different things to make sure that I would succeed,” she says. “They pushed me and helped me to get to where I want to be.”
Catalano now has her own business teaching voice, piano and guitar. She currently has about seven students that she travels to for lessons.
Branching out
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Catalano found herself looking for another activity to keep her busy amid stay-at-home orders.
She started making scrunchies and sold them through Facebook. Soon after, she began crafting her own line of reusable bags.
“In Newburyport, we’re all about sustainability, which I love,” she says. “We have paper bags and reusable ones, so I figured why not create a bag that’s versatile for everybody, whether it’s going to the grocery store, going to the beach or just having a night out.”
Finding quick success, she officially launched By Alicia in June 2020 and established a website for people to place orders.
With one associate’s degree already under her belt, Catalano is one semester away from a second — this one in business.
“I’m not sure if I had gone away to college that I would be where I am right now — owning a business and being able to teach music,” she says. “NECC has given me the opportunity to work, have a job, teach and own my own business — all at an affordable rate.”
Alisa Bucchiere, coordinator of the college’s music program, has been a major mentor for Catalano, helping her prepare for local gigs and providing her with opportunities to hone her talents.
“She has supported me throughout all of my time at NECC, which is amazing, having someone to look up to and someone to guide you in the right direction,” Catalano says.
Bucchiere also nominated Catalano to perform for the state Department of Higher Education’s “29 Who Shine” event, an annual awards program recognizing the top graduates from Massachusetts’ 15 community colleges, nine state universities and five UMass campuses.
The event, hosted by the governor, took place virtually on Thursday, May 13, so Catalano prerecorded herself performing “Forgive.”
In addition to her music and design ventures, Catalano works as a teacher at Our Secret Garden Preschool in Newbury.
Though she was uncertain at first, she says that she loves working with the children, especially because she gets to share the joy of music with them.
“I found this love for kids that I didn’t know I had,” Catalano says.
Looking ahead to the next couple of years, she says that she will remain at the preschool, while also continuing to grow her businesses and hopefully recording some new songs.
“I have so many passions that it’s very hard to pick one that I want to dedicate myself to 100 percent,” Catalano says. “I don’t know if I’m spreading myself too thin, but I’m just going to keep at it.”
